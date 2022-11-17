Chelsea open to selling key star in January after relationship with Graham Potter breaks down - Reports

According to La Repubblica (via TeamTalk), Chelsea could let go of midfielder N'Golo Kante in the January transfer window as his relationship with Graham Potter is not ideal.

Kante is yet to play a game under Potter so far this season due to injury. The midfielder will also miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France.

His contract with the Blues is set to expire next summer. However, the club are looking to sell the Frenchman in January if any club makes an offer of his asking price of £18 million.

Kante could be on course for a move to Chelsea's city rivals Tottenham Hotspur as a reunion with Antonio Conte could be on the cards. The duo enjoyed great success at Stamford Bridge together, winning the Premier League trophy in 2017.

Back in 2020, Conte told Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"In my opinion, he can play in every position in midfield. We are talking about an amazing player, a top player, He is amazing with and without the ball. When you have N'Golo in your team, you can think you are playing with one player more."

He added:

"You can find a smile on his face every day. He is a very positive guy. He is one of the best players I have had in my career as a coach."

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could also be a possible next destination for the 2018 World Cup winner. Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in the midfielder.

However, Kante currently earns £15 million per year or £290,000 per week. Not many teams will be willing to spend that sum considering the player's recent injury issues.

Hence, Kante might have to reach the middle ground and reduce his wages if he is to join another club in January.

The Frenchman has played 262 games for Chelsea, contributing 13 goals and 15 assists.

Former Chelsea star named Eden Hazard as the best player he has played with

Eden Hazard

Former Blues defender Gary Cahill recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 36. He named Eden Hazard as the best player he has ever played with in his side.

Speaking to Football Daily, Cahill said (via the Chelsea Chronicle):

“The best player I’ve played with is tough because I’ve planed with so many great players. I think from just natural ability, it would have to be Eden Hazard. I think the days when I was with him at Chelsea, he was unplayable at times.”

Hazard scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 matches for the Blues before moving to Real Madrid for over €100 million in 2019.

