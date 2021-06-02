Chelsea outcast wanted by Serie A giants this summer - Reports

Serie A champions Inter Milan are keen on signing Chelsea's out-of-favour left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Inter Milan had already identified Emerson as a potential signing in the summer under Antonio Conte. However, the willingness to sign the 26-year-old Italian international has not abated even after Conte's surprise exit from the San Siro.

New incoming manager Simone Inzaghi is also a huge fan of the current Chelsea player. According to the aforementioned source, the soon-to-be-announced manager is keen on using Emerson as Inter Milan's new left wing-back.

However, Inter Milan's interest in Emerson has nothing to do with the potential sale of Moroccan Achraf Hakimi. Regardless of the decision made on Hakimi's future, Inter Milan will go after Emerson's signature this summer.

Inter Milan have made contact with the entourage of Emerson Palmieri over a summer transfer move.



Chelsea willing to let Emerson or Marcos Alonso leave Stamford Bridge

Following the resurgence of Ben Chilwell, Chelsea are willing to let one of their second-choice left-backs leave this summer, based on an earlier report from Goal.com.

It looks like Emerson is the one who Thomas Tuchel has decided to let go in the transfer window. Both Emerson and Alonso have made less than 20 appearances this season for Chelsea. However, Emerson has only made 2 appearances in the league this season while Marcos Alonso made 13, even scoring twice along the way. Emerson has only made 32 Premier League appearances in four seasons with Chelsea.

This clearly shows who Thomas Tuchel considers to be a backup to Ben Chilwell. According to the aforementioned source, the Chelsea hierarchy are ready to let one of the left-backs leave in order to generate extra funds for the summer transfer window.

Chelsea could potentially use Emerson as a bargaining chip to land Romelu Lukaku. The Blues want to re-sign the Belgian international as a marquee acquisition this summer. Chelsea are in dire need of a centre-forward following Timo Werner's poor season which saw the German net only 12 goals.

Despite being a fringe player at Chelsea, Emerson is set to represent Italy at Euro 2020. The left-back was picked up by manager Roberto Mancini and is likely to be one of Italy's first-choice players in the tournament.

