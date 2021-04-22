Roman Abramovich fears damaged reputation after European Super League debacle

Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich is upset with board members at the club. Chelsea were the first club to pull out of the European Super League. They did so a mere 48 hours after the breakaway league was officially announced.

As mentioned before, Chelsea were the first club to withdraw from the competition following backlash and protests from fans across the country. Other English clubs have followed suit, with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also getting cold feet yesterday. The ESL now comprises of just three teams - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

A mass protest was seen outside Stamford Bridge before Chelsea's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion. The protesters were calmed down by ex-Chelsea goalkeeper and current technical and performance director Petr Cech.

The Chelsea fans who were protesting the 'European Super League' have moved away from Stamford Bridge following Petr Cech pleading with fans pic.twitter.com/5ujty341VU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021

Roman Abramovich feels he may have lost Chelsea fan's confidence

Roman Abramovich has done wonders for the club since the Russian bought a majority stake back in 2003. However, recent events surrounding the European Super League has upset Roman Abramovich. He is unhappy with the board's decision as it has affected his reputation amongst the Chelsea fans.

The club owner fears that the ESL saga has hampered his reputation and the legacy he has built at the Bridge. Roman Abramovich hasn't been able to come and see any of Chelsea's games of late due to visa issues making this debacle an even bigger issue for the Russian.

Abramovich had trusted the judgement of the club's chairman Bruce Buck, who had assured the oligarch that joining the ESL would help Chelsea. The board thought the decision was the best way to secure the club's future. However, it has completely backfired.

Chelsea fans came out in numbers to voice their opinion. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Roman Abramovich is seen as the figurehead when it comes to Chelsea's success in the last 15 years. However, the European Super League debacle has left a sour taste in the mouths of many Chelsea fans.

Advertisement

The Blues were one of the first teams to issue a statement regarding their decision to leave the European Super League. The Chelsea statement read:

"As reported earlier this evening, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

"Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2021