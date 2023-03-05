Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has told 15 players that they risk being sold if they don't agree to his ultimatum- Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly informed at least 15 first-team players that they stand the risk of being sold this summer amid contract extension issues.

The American billionaire has expressed a strong commitment to the Blues squad since taking over the club's ownership last year from Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea's new owner has since spent well up to £601 million on a total of 16 new players in the last two transfer windows.

The majority of the new players have also put pen to paper on long-term contracts at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues plan to build for the future.

Meanwhile, the club are planning on extending the same gesture of long-term commitment to the already existing first-team players at the club.

According to reports, Blues owner Boehly has informed at least 15 first-team stars to commit their long-term future to the club.

This will have them sign contract extensions that would keep them at Stamford Bridge for at least three years. It is also believed that players who fail to comply with Boehly's terms could stand the risk of being sold this summer.

As it stands, there are a couple of first-team stars at the club who could be affected by their current contracts not going beyond 2025. At the top of said list are N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

Both players are regarded as integral to the Blues first team, however their long-term future at the club is still far from being decided.

Kante is currently in the final months of his contract at Chelsea and the Blues stand a huge risk of losing him for free this summer.

Mount, on the other hand, could be sold by the London club as he is yet to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club. The 24-year-old midfielder is currently contracted to Chelsea until 2024.

He is also currently attracting strong transfer interest from a couple of Premier League clubs, with Liverpool being a top contender, as seen in Skysports.

Other Blues players at risk of being sold include Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Christian Pulisic, among others.

Graham Potter reveals that Chelsea players are still behind him amid tough spell at the club

Under-fire Blues manager, Graham Potter has revealed that he still has the backing and trust of his players amid a difficult run of results at the club.

He made this known after the Blues secured a narrow 1-0 home victory against Leeds United yesterday (March 4). In his words:

"Yes, but as I said in the press conference [yesterday] it needs to manifest itself in results and wins," he added.

"Talk is cheap. I firmly believe in the players and the team but I also acknowledge that the results haven’t been good enough and that is my responsibility. So any criticism is absolutely fair and warranted.

"We have to take it, try to improve and win. That is the job.”

