Chelsea Player of the year: 5 candidates ranked

Premier League 2018/19 season is about to come to an end. Chelsea have been pretty much struggling half the season after a good start following the change of manager. Maurizio Sarri was expected to transform the London outfit into a more attacking side but, the Blues have seen some embarrassing defeat against Manchester City, Everton, and Bournemouth in the process.

However, the London side has been able to regain a bit of stability recently and even recorded 3 consecutive clean sheets in their last 4 games. They also have the upper hand to progress into the next stage of Europa League and still in the race for top 4 in the Premier League.

Several players have consistently become standout performers despite the Blues' turbulent season. Here we will rank 5 of those players who deserve to be a top candidate for Chelsea's player of the year.

#5 Willian

Perhaps many are not noticing that the Afro Brazilian has been Chelsea's second top assister behind Eden Hazard. He has set up his teammates 6 times and has scored 3 in the league so far. He has also gone on a rampage in the Europa League, amassing 7 assists with further 3 goals for the club in just 9 starting appearances in the competition.

He has been linked with several European giants such as Barcelona and Manchester United due to his enormous talent and eye-catching displays. He is a rare-breed of winger who can be a lethal playmaker and run with blistering pace at the same time.

He has created a massive 2.5 and 3.2 key passes on average in Premier and Europa Leagues respectively. However, he still needs consistency as he is yet to be able to secure a Premier League starting spot regularly. His goal contributions also need improving to be able to clinch a higher rank on this list.

