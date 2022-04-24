Chelsea Player of the Season: 4 best contenders

The Chelsea Player of the Season award is handed to the footballer who had the most outstanding campaign for the Blues.

Notable names who have scooped home this award in recent years include the likes of Didier Drogba (2010), Eden Hazard (2019), Juan Mata (2012 and 2013), and Ngolo Kante (2018).

A couple of players have been really impressive for the Blues this season. With the campaign gradually coming to a close, the big question remains, who will win the award this year?

This article will thus look at four players who stand the best chance of winning the award.

#1 Mason Mount

Mount has the most goal contributions for the Blues' this season

The English midfielder is currently the reigning Chelsea player of the season after winning the award last season. His performances this season have made him a top contender to win back-to-back awards.

Mount has been among Chelsea's best and most consistent players under Thomas Tuchel this season, while playing in various positions.

He has not only been prolific in front of goal for the Blues, but has also provided a huge number of assists.

Mount has scored a combined total of 12 goals and contributed 15 assists in 47 matches, across competitions, for the Blues this campaign. He has the highest goal contribution for a Chelsea player.

#2 Kai Havertz

Havertz is one of the best young players in the world

The German forward has also been outstanding for the Blues despite having a slow start to the current football campaign. He could be a strong contender to become Chelsea's Player of the Season.

Havertz has been an important goal scorer for Tuchel's team and has scored a couple of crucial ones for the Blues during this campaign.

The 22-year-old scored the Blues' winning goal which handed them their first ever FIFA Club World Cup trophy in February. He also popped up with an important winner against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Havertz has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances for his club across all competitions this season.

#3 Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic was Player of the Season in 2020

Another Chelsea player who could possibly win the award for the second time this season is Croatian midfielder Kovacic.

The 27-year-old midfield maestro has been one of the few players who has been consistent in regards to performances this season.

Although not a proven goal scorer, Kovacic plays a key role in the Blues' transition from defense to attack as he is one of the best ball carriers in the team.

He currently has two goals and five assists from 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

#4 Thiago Silva

Silva is very much respected by fans

Despite his age, the veteran Brazilian defender has put in top-tier performances in almost every game this season.

His footballing experience and leadership attributes have been the glue that holds Chelsea's defense. The Blues look more solid and composed at the back when Silva is on the field. This is due to him knowing how to coordinate the team, as well as playing his part as a player.

Silva has been greatly applauded by Chelsea fans in a couple of games this season. He has had fans chant his name in appreciation of his impressive display during games.

The Brazilian defender has scored three goals in 39 appearances for his team, and has helped the Blues keep 19 cleansheets, as well as allowing just 27 goals.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat