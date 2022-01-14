Chelsea player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Manchester City clash: Reports

Chelsea have been handed a blow ahead of their crucial showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, there has been another COVID positive test within the Blues camp.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea have had another new positive COVID case ahead of Man City. Thomas Tuchel to confirm who in his 10:30am press conference today. #CFC Chelsea have had another new positive COVID case ahead of Man City. Thomas Tuchel to confirm who in his 10:30am press conference today. #CFC

Although there has yet to be clarity on the player who contracted the virus, it has been claimed that Thomas Tuchel will reveal it in the pre-match press conference today.

Chelsea secured a berth in the Carabao Cup final during midweek and will now shift their focus back to the Premier League. Notably, the Blues are 10 points behind Manchester City, who are currently at the summit of the points table.

Tuchel confirms Andreas Christensen is new COVID positive player at Chelsea

Speaking at the press conference, Tuchel has now confirmed the player infected by the virus. Defender Andreas Christensen will now miss the meeting with Manchester City after going into self-isolation.

Additionally, Tuchel also confirmed that both Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James are also unavailable due to their respective injuries.

He stated:

"No news which is good news. Trevoh will be out, Reece James out, Ben Chilwell out.

"We have one new positive Covid test with Andreas Christensen so he will be out of the game."

Also Read Article Continues below

More to follow on Sportskeeda..

Edited by Nived Zenith