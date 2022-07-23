3 Chelsea players who could be affected should Jules Kounde eventually join the Blues this summer

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing French defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. A bid in the region of £55 million is said to have been tabled by the Blues.

The West London club are currently in the market for reinforcements in a bid to strengthen their squad for next season.

Chelsea have currently added the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling to their team this summer. More signings could still be expected, as the Blues will need to replace players who have left this summer.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen are notable first-team players who have left the West London club this summer.

While the Blues have already signed Koulibaly from Napoli, it is expected that Chelsea could make do with another defender, having lost two centre-backs this summer.

Kounde of Sevilla looks likely to be Chelsea's second defensive signing this summer. He is currently being linked with the Blues, as seen in the Telegraph.

The highly rated French player is one of the best defenders in La Liga. His defensive attributes could be a huge addition to Thomas Tuchel's team next season.

However, the possible arrival of the 23-year-old Sevilla player could affect the game time of a couple of Blues' defenders next season. As such, this article will take a look at three of them.

#3 Levi Colwill

Colwill had a dent loan spell in the Championship last season

One player who could be affected by the addition of another defender to the Chelsea team is academy graduate Levi Colwill.

The 19-year-old had a remarkable loan spell with Huddersfield during the 2021-22 football season. He made 29 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Colwill is currently among the Chelsea squad who are taking part in the club's pre-season tour of the United States of America.

The young defender will also be hoping to impress Tuchel and thus force his way into the Blues' first-team. However, such hopes could be greatly affected by the arrival of a new defender.

Kounde's arrival could push Colwill down the pecking order of defenders at Stamford Bridge and could affect his game time next season.

#2 Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah scored four goals for the Blues last season

The 23-year-old Chelsea defender was one of the breakout stars of last season for the Blues after forcing his way into the first-team.

Trevoh Chalobah reaped the dividends of a productive pre-season as he impressed club manager Tuchel prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Chelsea academy graduate played a combined total of 31 games for the Blues last season, scoring four goals in all competitions.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague What a season for Trevoh Chalobah!



UEFA Super Cup

Premier League goal

Champions League



#UCL What a season for Trevoh Chalobah!UEFA Super CupPremier League goalChampions League 🔵 What a season for Trevoh Chalobah!🏆 UEFA Super Cup ⚽️⚽️ Premier League goal⚽️ Champions League #UCL https://t.co/IXbJr6Op61

While Chalobah will be hoping to improve his achievements for last season, his plans could be affected by the possible arrival of Kounde.

The Sevilla player operates in a right-centre-back position just like Chalobah. Both players could face stiff competition for a starting position in the right-centre-back slot next season.

Recall that Chalobah operated predominantly as a right-centre-back alongside former teammate Andreas Christensen last season.

With the Denmark international now departing for Barcelona, Chalobah will be hoping to make the position his own. However, Kounde's arrival could greatly affect his chances greatly.

#1 Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta could compete with Kounde next season

Another Chelsea player who could be affected by the possible signing of Kounde is club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard is currently attracting interest from Barcelona but the Blues' manager Tuchel doesn't look keen on losing his captain.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“It is tough for him because the other club [Barça] is permanently on him”. Tuchel on Barcelona pushing Azpi: “Maybe I’m a little bit annoyed with Barça. But I do my best for Chelsea. I said that to Azpilicueta, he doesn't like it - but he understands”.“It is tough for him because the other club [Barça] is permanently on him”. Tuchel on Barcelona pushing Azpi: “Maybe I’m a little bit annoyed with Barça. But I do my best for Chelsea. I said that to Azpilicueta, he doesn't like it - but he understands”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“It is tough for him because the other club [Barça] is permanently on him”. https://t.co/5LNKRBzNpE

Should Azpilicueta be convinced to remain with the Blues next season, he could face competition for the right-centre-back position with Kounde.

The 32-year-old defender is no longer preferred to Reece James in the right-wing-back position. This means that the only visible spot for Azpilicueta is at right-centre-back.

Considering Kounde's youthfulness and also the possible transfer fee he could command, it wouldn't be wise for him to sit on the bench next season. As such, he could be favored to play ahead of the Blues' captain Azpilicueta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far