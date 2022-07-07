3 Chelsea players who could be affected by the possible signing of Matheus Nunes this summer

Portuguese sensation Matheus Nunes is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Chelsea this summer, as seen on Sports Illustrated.

The Blues are currently in the market for a couple of new signings as they hope to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

A couple of departments in the Chelsea team have been identified for possible reinforcements this summer, and one such is their midfield.

Nunes is one of the best midfielders in Europe

Names such as Ibrahim Sangaré, Declan Rice, and Sergej Milinković-Savić are among a list of high-profile midfielders who have been linked with the Blues.

The latest midfield player to be linked with the West London club happens to be Sporting CP's star player, Nunes. The Blues are reportedly weighing up a €45 million bid for the Portuguese.

Joan Bennassar Falconi @luckyjonii This is what Guardiola said about Matheus Nunes after facing Sporting de Potugal in the Round of 16 of Champions League this year This is what Guardiola said about Matheus Nunes after facing Sporting de Potugal in the Round of 16 of Champions League this year 😳 https://t.co/wPvU7Qya5H

Nunes will no doubt be a great addition to Thomas Tuchel's team should a transfer eventually happen this summer. The 23-year-old star is regarded as one of the best midfield players in Europe.

He is a very versatile midfielder who can play in various positions such as central-midfield, attacking-midfield, and also as a holding-midfielder.

Nunes is also an exceptional passer of the ball, and his ball-carrying ability has been likened to that of Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic. He is definitely the ideal midfielder for Tuchel's press-resistent midfield set-up.

While the possible addition of Nunes to the Blues' midfield could make them stronger next season, his presence could affect a few Chelsea midfielders. As such, this article will look at a couple of those players.

#3 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher was voted Crystal Palace's player of the season

One player most Blues fans will be hoping to see how well he fits into Tuchel's plans next season is young star Gallagher.

The 22-year-old Chelsea academy graduate had a remarkable season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace last campaign. He exceeded most football fans' expectations at the Premier League club.

Gallagher scored an impressive eight goals and provided five assists across all competitions, playing a combined total of 38 games for Crystal Palace.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

• Crystal Palace’s second top scorer

• Crystal Palace Player of The Season



What a season it’s been for Conor Gallagher… • 13 G/A from midfield• Crystal Palace’s second top scorer• Crystal Palace Player of The SeasonWhat a season it’s been for Conor Gallagher… • 13 G/A from midfield • Crystal Palace’s second top scorer• Crystal Palace Player of The SeasonWhat a season it’s been for Conor Gallagher… 🌟 https://t.co/MainYHUNrK

His hopes of proving himself at Chelsea as well as getting more game time next season could be affected by any possible transfer for Nunes.

Considering Tuchel's 3-4-3 formation, which makes room for only two midfielders to start on the team, Gallagher will find it hard to start lots of games.

#2 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek is an excellent ball-carrier

Another player who could be greatly affected by the possible transfer of Nunes to Chelsea is English midfielder Loftus-Cheek.

The two players tend to have almost the same profile, which could be a tough decision for Tuchel to make with his midfield selections.

Both Loftus-Cheek and Nunes are exceptional ball-carriers who are good at beating the press from opposing teams. However, the Portuguese tends to have a better end product than the Chelsea star.

Mwas Mchelsea @MwasMchelsea_



...Can't wait to see him in Chelsea Colours !! Matheus Nunes Is Magic:...Can't wait to see him in Chelsea Colours !! Matheus Nunes Is Magic:...Can't wait to see him in Chelsea Colours !! 💙 https://t.co/zstrvIMcLG

Nunes registered a total of four goals and five assists for Sporting CP during the 2021-22 football campaign. At the same time, Loftus-Cheek scored just one goal and provided four assists in all competitions.

The Portuguese also recorded a better goal contribution during the 2020-21 campaign as he had three goals and two assists. Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, managed just one goal while on loan at Fulham.

#1 Jorginho

Jorginho has one year left on his Chelsea contract

Another player who could also be affected by Nunes' presence in the Blues' team next season is vice-captain Jorginho.

The 30-year-old Brazilian-born Italian international is very much known for his "regista" role at Chelsea. However, Nunes could provide strong competition, as it's a position that also suits the Portuguese.

Recall that Tuchel used Loftus-Cheek at the base of the Blues' midfield last season in the absence of Jorginho. Rather than using the Englishman, the German tactician could turn to Nunes next season.

Benjikov @Benjikov

1. Avoid competition for him next transfer window.

2. Not repeating the “Tchouameni mistake”

3. Kante and Jorginho contract expires 2023 which gives Chelsea some breathing space

4. His performance backed by data. Chelsea signing Matheus Nunes now will be a smart move.1. Avoid competition for him next transfer window.2. Not repeating the “Tchouameni mistake”3. Kante and Jorginho contract expires 2023 which gives Chelsea some breathing space4. His performance backed by data. #cfc Chelsea signing Matheus Nunes now will be a smart move.1. Avoid competition for him next transfer window.2. Not repeating the “Tchouameni mistake”3. Kante and Jorginho contract expires 2023 which gives Chelsea some breathing space4. His performance backed by data. #cfc

It is also safe to say that the 23-year-old midfielder could be an ideal replacement for the club's vice-captain. Jorginho currently has one year left on his contract with the Blues, with his future yet to be decided.

Both players have entirely different profiles. However, considering Tuchel's set-up of having a "regista" at the base of his midfield, Nunes could easily play the role perfectly well.

