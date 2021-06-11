Chelsea plot massive swap deal to sign Inter Milan star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi this summer. Hakimi was one of the standout players for Inter Milan in a season which saw them win their first Scudetto in eleven years.

According to Metro, Inter Milan have rejected bids from PSG and Chelsea for Achraf Hakimi. PSG and Chelsea reportedly tabled bigs in the region of £50 million for the Moroccan, whereas Inter Milan are holding out for a price tag of £68 million.

Chelsea are reportedly planning a massive swap deal to sign Hakimi. The Blues are willing to offer Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen and left-back Emerson Palmieri to Inter Milan in exchange for Hakimi.

Achraf Hakimi rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before making his debut for the club in the 2017-18 season. After failing to nail down a regular place at the Santiago Bernabeu, Hakimi joined German giants Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal.

The Moroccan defender burst onto the scene during his time in Germany, becoming one of the most promising right-backs in Europe. He made 73 appearances and contributed 12 goals in all competitions for Dortmund during his two-year stint with the club.

Hakimi was expected to return to Real Madrid and make the right-back spot his own. Los Blancos, however, decided to sell Hakimi to Inter Milan in a deal worth €40 million.

In his only season at Inter Milan, Hakimi played an important role in the club's push for the Serie A title. He scored seven goals and provided eleven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Nerrazzuri this season.

Antonio Conte's departure from Inter Milan has caused unrest within the Inter Milan squad and has reportedly made Achraf Hakimi reconsider his future at the club.

Inter Milan's current financial situation could also force them to sell some of their prized assets this summer.

Achraf Hakimi could be the perfect signing for Chelsea this summer

Since joining the club in January, Thomas Tuchel has opted to play a 3-4-2-1 system with his Chelsea side. The Blues, therefore, depend on their wing-backs to provide width, attacking runs and defensive support.

Achraf Hakimi has developed into one of the best modern wing-backs over the last couple of years, and would fit perfectly into Thomas Tuchel's system.

Chelsea are desperate to get rid of some fringe players this summer. They are, therefore, likely to offer Inter Milan Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri.

Andreas Christensen has been in impressive form since Thomas Tuchel took over the reigns at Chelsea. The Danish defender is, however, behind Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva in the pecking order.

Emerson Palmieri, on the other hand, has struggled for regular game time since joining Chelsea from Napoli in 2018. The Italian is currently the third-choice left-back at Chelsea and is eager to move away from the club this summer.

