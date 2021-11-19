Chelsea possible starting XI for Premier League clash against Leicester City 

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea return to Premier League action after the international break in the best possible position they can hope for. They are three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and now face 12th-placed Leicester City.

Chelsea defeated Leicester when the two sides last met in the Premier League at the tail end of last season after losing to them in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea set to welcome back players from injury for Premier League clash

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been pictured in training for the first time since picking up an ankle injury in a 4-0 win over Malmo in the UEFA Champions League. Timo Werner also returned to full training after picking up a hamstring injury in the same game.

Mason Mount is back following a wisdom tooth infection that kept him from joining the England national team for their World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. Christian Pulisic is also looking refreshed after a goalscoring cameo for the USMNT against Mexico.

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is the only player still yet to train outside, but Chelsea have handled their last few Premier League games without him. Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up for their Premier League match against Leicester City.

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy will continue in goal for Chelsea after his heroics in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old has kept nine clean sheets in all competitions for Chelsea, including six in the Premier League.

Mendy played only one match for Senegal during the international break and is fully fit and fresh to resume in goal for Chelsea against Leicester City.

Right Center Back - Trevoh Chalobah

Thomas Tuchel will likely turn to 22-year-old Trevoh Chalobah to start the game in the potential absence of Thiago Silva. The youngster has impressed in his appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, helping them keep four clean sheets in six appearances.

Top rated English players in the Premier League this season:



🥇 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.70

🥈 Trevoh Chalobah - 7.56

🥉 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗵𝗲𝗿 - 𝟳.𝟱𝟬



Gallagher has been called up to the England squad for their World Cup qualifier against San Marino

He has added two goals to his name as well. Chalobah has had the entire international break to work with the coaches and should start the game. Although Silva did not play against Argentina during the international break, he still traveled and could be given a rest.

Center Back - Andreas Christensen

Denmark star Andreas Christensen has had an impressive season for Chelsea, making eight Premier League appearances for the Blues. The 25-year-old will start in the middle of a back three for Chelsea in the absence of Thiago Silva. As mentioned earlier, the Brazilian took a long trip back to the UK after representing Brazil in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Andreas Christensen vs Faroe Islands:



- 90 Mins played

- 4 clearances

- 1 blocked shot

- 1 tackle

- Ground duels won 1(1)

- Aerial duels won 10(9)

- Accurate passes 91/100 (91%)

Despite playing on the right-side of the back-three whenever Silva is available, Christensen should have no problem shifting to the center to accommodate Chalobah.

Despite playing on the right-side of the back-three whenever Silva is available, Christensen should have no problem shifting to the center to accommodate Chalobah.

Left Center Back - Antonio Rudiger

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has been a mainstay in the Chelsea team under Thomas Tuchel and will continue to start. The 27-year-old has been an integral part of Chelsea's success in the Premier League this season.

He returned to London early after only one match for Germany in the international break due to a suspension for a yellow card accumulation.

