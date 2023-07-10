Chelsea Pre-season 2023/24: Fixtures, Tours, Squad & how to watch

Three managers at the helm in Chelsea have fallen victim to Todd Boehly's enormous cash infusion. In the space of a year, the Blues have seen the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard, and Graham Potter change baton. Now, as sales of the squad that won their last UEFA Champions League Cup is ongoing, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to lead the ship of the West London Giants.

Chelsea had a highly unsuccessful Premier League season in 2022/23, finishing 12th with an underwhelming 44 points. Despite the club having a massive supply of money, Pochettino's challenge is enormous.

Nevertheless, as is the case for every new manager, pre-season is significant for Pochettino and hopes are high that things will click for the Argentine.

Where will Chelsea's preseason for 2023–24 take place?

The Blues kick-off their 2023 pre-season tour with 3 games across the @PremierLeague Summer Series!



LONDON CALLING! Chelsea are coming to the USA! The Blues kick-off their 2023 pre-season tour with 3 games across the Premier League Summer Series! Further fixtures and locations to be announced.

To prepare for the 2023–24 season, The West London Giant has announced that they will travel back to the United States. Todd Boehly's Blues will play a number of friendly matches in front of American fans. The Stamford Bridge team will be aiming to create firm foundations ahead of the upcoming season under Mauricio Pochettino after suffering through a challenging campaign in 2022–23.

Chelsea's 2023 pre-season fixtures

Date/Time Game Venue

Jul 19/12:30 am BST Chelsea vs Wrexham Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Jul 22/12 am BST Chelsea vs Brighton Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Jul 26/10:30 pm BST Chelsea vs Newcastle United Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Jul 30/5 pm BST Chelsea vs Fulham FedEx Field, Landover, MD Aug 2/12:30am BST Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How to watch Chelsea's in 2023–24 preseason games

The 5th Stand App and the official website will both live stream all of the pre-season friendlies.

Highlights will also be available on the official website, as well as the club's official YouTube channel.

Chelsea's Preseason Squad for 2023–24

Nicolas Jackson will improve at Chelsea next season ahead of the new season

The Blue's preseason roster for their trip to the United States as players return from their vacations in the coming days will be expected to include the current players at the club after the massive sales which include:

FW: Jackson Broja, Fofana, Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke.

MF: Gallagher, Chalobah, Nkunku Chukwuemeka, Anjorin, Fernandez, Ampadu, Hall.

DF: Fofana, Silva, James, Gusto, Colwill, Badiashile, Sarr, Chilwell, Cucurella, Colwill.

GK: Kepa, Bettinelli, Slonina.

When does the 2023–24 Chelsea season begin?

Chelsea will open the 2023–24 Premier League season on Sunday, August 13, 2023, with a match against Liverpool.

