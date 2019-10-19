Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Newcastle United, Injury news, suspension lists and more | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea can go into the Top 4 of the league with a victory over Newcastle United today

Premier League action is back after the international break with Chelsea playing Newcastle United at home.

Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side have finally found their feet and looks very dangerous. The Blues have found the net in every league match since their opening day thrashing by Manchester United. The defenses still a concern for Lampard with his side having kept just one clean sheet all season.

Their opponent, Newcastle United are a point above the relegation table. The Magpies have been earmarked for relegation but have looked good on more than one occasion with crucial victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Team News

N'Golo Kante is once again out with injury after suffering a groin on international duty

N'Golo Kante is once again sitting out of the Chelsea squad after sustaining an injury during international duty. Andreas Christensen is also on the same list after suffering from a hamstring injury during the international break.

Matteo Kovacic is back in training and is likely to feature in the starting XI while Ross Barkley might find himself on the bench once again, with Lampard likely to choose Jorginho and Mount.

Antonio Rudiger is expected to be out for a week or two with the German continuing his rehabilitation. Christian Pulisic is once again likely to feature on the bench with Lampard asking the American to be patient for his chance.

Full-backs Reece James and Emerson are doubtful and are likely to feature in the starting lineup

Injury news: N'Golo Kante (groin), Andreas Christensen (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (groin), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles), Reece James (doubt), Emerson Palmieri (doubt)

Suspension list: none

Predicted Lineup

Chelsea Predicted Lineup(4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

