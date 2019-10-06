Chelsea Predicted Lineup v Southampton, Injury News, Suspension List and more | Premier League 2019-20

Frank Lampard's faith in youth is finally paying off

Frank Lampard and his boys will be hoping to continue their winning streak when they visit St. Mary's to play Southampton in the Premier League, later today.

The Blues are in a resurgent, positive vein of form after the initial thrashing at Manchester United. Three wins on the bounce, 11 goals scored and a lot more to take in terms of optimism and confidence.

The hosts on the other hand, are looking for their first home league victory of the season. In three matches played on home soil, the Saints have taken just one point, which makes for grim reading.

They've won only two of their last 20 PL meetings with Chelsea - implying it may well be a mammoth task for Ralph Hasenhuttl - who is in danger of losing three straight league games for the first time since taking over the reigns at St. Mary's.

Without further ado, let's look at the team news and probable line-up for Chelsea ahead of their trip to Southampton.

Team News

The return of N'Golo Kante will be a big boost to Frank Lampard.

Lampard has an almost fully-fit squad to call upon with no fresh injuries. The Chelsea boss will be buoyed by the return of French midfielder N'Golo Kante, who also played the full 90 minutes against French side Lille. Jorginho alongside Kante, is expected make his first start as vice-captain of the side.

Chelsea defenders Emerson and Antonio Rudiger are still out injured along with long-term absentees in Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco Van Ginkel.

Highly-rated teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi is once again likely to start from the bench with Lampard easing him back to match fitness.

Injury list: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles), Emerson Palmieri (thigh), Antonio Rudiger (groin), Marco Van Ginkel (knee)

Suspension list: none.

Predicted Line-up

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Marcos Alonso, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Willian

Predicted line-up for Chelsea against Southampton