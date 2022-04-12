Chelsea predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid

Reigning Champions League winners Chelsea have a mountainous task ahead of them as they take on 13-time winners Real Madrid on Tuesday. The Blues lost 3-1 in the first leg of the quarter-final but will now be ready to right the wrongs of last week.

Chelsea will want to retain their Champions League title

Retaining the European crown is no easy feat but the West London club shall be keen to do so. They have the quality and the necessary squad depth to pull it off, but they shall have to go through a tough Real Madrid side before doing the same. To add to this, playing at the Bernabeu will be a daunting task. Hence, Tuchel shall want his main men to pull off the unthinkable on Tuesday night.

On that note, let's take a look at how Chelsea might line-up against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

GK- Edouard Mendy

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Edouard Mendy had quite a howler in the first leg against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema picked the back of the net on three occasions. The third one in particular was humiliating for the Senegalese custodian.

Scott Clayton @CarefreeYouth 🧱🧤 Edouard Mendy kept his 44th clean sheet for Chelsea. He’s made 82 appearances for Chelsea #CFC 🧱🧤 Edouard Mendy kept his 44th clean sheet for Chelsea. He’s made 82 appearances for Chelsea #CFC ⛔️🧱🧤 https://t.co/KGO7Ggnpk0

However, the African star produced a reassuring performance in the Premier League over the weekend against Southampton. The shot-stopper will now be expected to keep a clean sheet on Tuesday night against a side that have scored in eight out of their nine Champions League games this season.

CB- Andreas Christensen

Juventus v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Andreas Christensen had arguably one of his worst performances in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid last week. It was quite a surprising performance from the Dane, especially since he has been incredible for the Blues this season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Andreas Christensen on the chances Chelsea have in the second leg. Andreas Christensen on the chances Chelsea have in the second leg. https://t.co/cJapfi8CNl

Vinicius Jr. was a massive threat on the left wing and the Chelsea star was continuously exposed against him. But Christensen will have done his homework and shall be ready to help the side keep a clean sheet and seal a spot in the semifinals of the Champions League.

CB- Thiago Silva

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

Thiago Silva has arguably been Chelsea's best defender this season and his experience has benefitted the club quite a bit.

Thiago Silva @tsilva3 Losers are those who give up on fighting. And we won’t give up. We will stand back up as many times as needed. Losers are those who give up on fighting. And we won’t give up. We will stand back up as many times as needed. https://t.co/Eeu4G8gcX8

The Brazilian was his calm self in the first leg defeat against Real Madrid but will need to be more careful around Karim Benzema in the second leg. The Frenchman is a real threat and Silva shall have to produce a defensive masterclass if the Blues are to progress further in the Champions League this season.

CB- Antonio Rudiger

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger has acted as an all-action defender this season, from producing incredible tackles to scoring marvelous long range goals.

However, a lot of it was missing in the defeat to Real Madrid last week. But Tuchel will hope that it is just a blip in form and that his fellow countryman can boss the backline in the 2nd leg and help the club get past the Spanish side.

LWB- Marcos Alonso

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea need to play more attacking football in the second leg against Real Madrid, courtesy of which Marcos Alonso's selection shall be a no-brainer.

William Hill @WilliamHill



The Blues love a goal-scoring defender. Marcos Alonso has now scored more Premier League goals for Chelsea (23) than Branislav Ivanović (22).The Blues love a goal-scoring defender. Marcos Alonso has now scored more Premier League goals for Chelsea (23) than Branislav Ivanović (22).The Blues love a goal-scoring defender. 😍 https://t.co/DNCEBDdBEV

The Spaniard provides a lot of attacking flair going forward and is also defensively reliable on his day. He is also helpful through set-pieces and will be looking to hurt Real Madrid in the second leg, especially if Tuchel gives him the license to do so.

RWB- Reece James

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

Reece James could do very little to affect the 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid last week. But few would doubt his quality on crunch occasions, especially if he taps into his attacking potential.

Yimzy CFC @YimzyAgain Reece James with the goal to complete the Chelsea comeback against Real Madrid. Reece James with the goal to complete the Chelsea comeback against Real Madrid. https://t.co/sNsJsVueKB

Ferland Mendy was exceptional against the Englishman in the first leg but James shall be expected to go full throttle against the Frenchman in the second leg. The young full-back's creativity and defensive work-rate could be key to Chelsea sealing a semi-final berth in this season's Champions League.

CM- Mateo Kovacic

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

Mateo Kovacic has been sensational this season, courtesy of which it was a surprise when he was not selected in the first leg against Real Madrid.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- Pat Nevin



chelsea-news.co/2022/04/former… "I anticipate Mateo Kovacic will be in the starting line-up. His energy levels as well as his skill are exactly what Carlo Ancelotti does not want to see his side have to cope with."- Pat Nevin "I anticipate Mateo Kovacic will be in the starting line-up. His energy levels as well as his skill are exactly what Carlo Ancelotti does not want to see his side have to cope with."- Pat Nevinchelsea-news.co/2022/04/former… https://t.co/1s6PhNVeAO

The central midfielder produced a scintillating display over the weekend against Southampton as he ran the show in the center of the pitch. Tuchel will want the Croatian to dominate Real Madrid's midfield in the second leg and help the Blues edge past the midfielder's former club.

CM- N'Golo Kante

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

N'Golo Kante was largely disappointing in the opening leg against Real Madrid as he lacked his usual physicality and stamina.

GOAL @goal Player of the Match in both games between Chelsea and Real Madrid last season: @nglkante Player of the Match in both games between Chelsea and Real Madrid last season: @nglkante 🌟 https://t.co/YceGCsZAX5

But the Frenchman was back to his best over the weekend in the 6-0 rout against the Saints. Real Madrid are a completely different caliber but Kante bossed the midfield against them last season and won the Man of the Match accolade in both legs. He shall be expected to pull off a similar performance on Tuesday as the Blues look to accomplish the unthinkable.

LW- Mason Mount

Mason Mount in action against Southampton

Mason Mount has been Chelsea's most productive player this season but the Cobham academy graduate needs to prove the same in the Champions League.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



What a season it’s been for Mason Mount so far… 10 goals. 13 assists.What a season it’s been for Mason Mount so far… 10 goals. 13 assists.What a season it’s been for Mason Mount so far… 👏 https://t.co/XvZfoXNqvT

The winger has only one assist in 6 UCL games this season, a tally that needs to be added upon on Tuesday night. Mount's creativity and goal-scoring capabilities shall be crucial against a Real Madrid backline that can be vulnerable if put under a lot of pressure.

RW- Kai Havertz

Netherlands v Germany - International Friendly

Kai Havertz is the only one who deserved applause for his performance in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid last week.

Kai Havertz @kaihavertz29 Extremely disappointing night. But there’s still 90 more mins to play for! Extremely disappointing night. But there’s still 90 more mins to play for! https://t.co/adHPY4rFTz

The German star bagged Chelsea's only goal of the day and was of massive help in the defensive phase as well. Havertz has a knack for scoring in big games and does have three goals in eight Champions League games so far. He will be the main threat for Real Madrid when the second leg begins in the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

ST- Timo Werner

Timo Werner in action against Southampton

Timo Werner's two goals on the weekend, coupled with the unavailability of Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic, indicate that the German ace could start against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Subhodeep Das @SubhodeepDas78 Don't let this loss distract you from the fact that Timo Werner dropped a masterclass when he played Real Madrid Don't let this loss distract you from the fact that Timo Werner dropped a masterclass when he played Real Madrid https://t.co/HThk6ekXRI

The centre-forward slammed the post three times against Southampton before scoring twice. There was something reassuring about his all-round play on Saturday that might convince Tuchel to start him in the mid-week game. Werner also scored against Los Blancos last season and was one of the key players in that tie.

Tuchel shall expect the striker to find the back of the net and keep the Blues in the hunt to retain their Champions League title this season.

