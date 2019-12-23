Chelsea prepare a mega deal for Bundesliga star, Mourinho desperate to sign West Ham defender and more: Premier League transfer news roundup, 23 December 2019

Jadon Sancho might be on his way back to England with Chelsea.

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories surrounding English top-flight as we head into the new week.

Chelsea prepares £120m Sancho swoop

Sky Sports reports that Borussia Dortmund’s linchpin Jadon Sancho could be on his way to Chelsea for a reported fee of around £120m, as the London-based club are now free to sign new players in January after their two-window transfer ban was halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month.

In his 15 outings for the Bundesliga club this season, the former Manchester City academy star has nine goals and nine assists and will prove to be a valuable asset in the Blues' frontline in the long run and might help in filling the void left by Eden Hazard's departure last summer.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign West Ham centre-back

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing West Ham centre-back, Issa Diop, according to Sky Sports. However, West Ham do not want to sell the 22-year-old and will hold on to the defender unless they receive bids matching their valuation of the Frenchman, that is £50m.

Spurs see the defender as a long-term replacement for the Belgian centre-back duo of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, aged 32 years and 30 years respectively.

Jose Mourinho has had his sights on Diop since his time at Manchester United, especially after his team lost 3-1 at West Ham in September 2018, in which the 22-year-old was the standout player.

Arsenal scout Bundesliga striker

Kevin Volland.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland is a transfer target for Arsenal under their new manager Mikel Arteta.

Sky Sports reports that the 27-year-old has is one of the options for Arteta to consider, in case wantaway star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decides to move on, as reports suggest. Volland has 18 months remaining on his contract at the Bundesliga club.

Watford officially present latest signing Joao Pedro

After successfully securing a work permit application for exciting young Brazilian attacker João Pedro a month ago, Watford presented the 18-year-old with the No.17 jersey today.

The Fluminense attacker will start his Premier League career from 1 January 2020 when his five-year deal with The Hornetskicks into effect.