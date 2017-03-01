Transfer Rumour: Chelsea to rekindle interest in Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata

The Spanish international has reportedly been in talks with Antonio Conte over a move to England in the summer.

Morata has played second fiddle to Karim Benzema in the Real Madrid team

What’s the story?

Following Alvaro Morata’s match-winning heroics against Villarreal last week, Chelsea have reportedly rekindled their interest in the Spain international striker, according to Diario Bol. The Spanish outlet believes that the Blues have tabled £34 million bid for the 24-year-old but the Real Madrid president is said to be holding out for £42.6m offer instead.

Don Balon also claim that Antonio Conte had a chat with Morata and has urged him to move to England in the summer. The Italian manager played a crucial role in Morata's move to Juventus in 2014.

The Spanish striker is apparently keen on a move to London after limited first team chances under Zinedine Zidane.

In case you didn’t know...

Alvaro Morata was re-signed by Real Madrid last season after spending two seasons at Juventus under the management of Antonio Conte. The Galacticos exercised their buy-back clause to bring back the 24-year-old for a sum of £30 million from Juventus.

The versatile forward has been struggling break into Real Madrid’s first team despite scoring eight goals in seven starts. Morata was instrumental in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Villarreal last week after coming on in the second half to score the winning goal for his side.

The heart of the matter

The return of Gareth Bale from injury has forced the 24-year-old to the bench. With the experienced Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo starting ahead of him, Morata has reportedly grown frustrated with his situation at the club.

The Spaniard has eight goals in sixteen appearances in La-Liga this season and has also been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past.

Due to the uncertainty over Diego Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge, Conte is reportedly eyeing Morata as a viable replacement for the 28-year-old Chelsea striker. The Spanish striker’s limited first team appearances under Zidane could force him to consider a move to the London club in the summer.

What’s next?

In case Morata does move to Chelsea in the summer, the Spaniard will be adding more firepower to Chelsea’s forward line along with youth and versatility. Chelsea might have to shell out in excess of £40 million for his services.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Morata’s exceptional abilities are clearly being underutilised at Real Madrid and a move to Chelsea in the summer looks like the right option for the young striker. While Real Madrid will have no issues letting go of the youngster, Chelsea will be gaining a potential long-term replacement for Diego Costa. The Spaniard will also see a lot more game time under former manager Conte.