Chelsea preparing €6m-a-year deal to prise away Barcelona prodigy - Reports

Chelsea and Barcelona could be set for an intense fight in the transfer market as the Blues are linked with one of the Blaugrana's most valued assets. Fast-rising talent Gavi is said to have appeared on the radar of the Premier League giants.

According to reports, Chelsea have identified the Spanish wonderkid as a top target and are ready to lure him from Camp Nou in a future transfer window. The Blues are said to be aware that Barcelona aren't thinking of selling the player anytime soon but believe they can convince him to switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Goalpost @TGoalpost



Gavi loves Barca and wants to stay.



Chelsea are interested in Gavi, but Barcelona are not worried as they are very confident in extending the his contract at Barca. A verbal agreement has been reached. 🔴🔵Gavi loves Barca and wants to stay.

The story mentions that the Londoners are already stepping up their efforts to sign the 17-year-old. As per the source, the Premier League giants are preparing a bumper contract offer for the teenager, which will see him earn up to €6 million per year.

The Spaniard joined Barcelona's academy, La Masia, in the summer of 2015. He broke through the youth ranks in the Catalan capital. The youngster earned promotion into the senior team under the guidance of Ronald Koeman at the beginning of the current season.

So far, Gavi has made 18 appearances for the Blaugrana across La Liga and the Champions League, recording one goal to his name. He's also been called up into the Spanish national team, representing La Roja two times each in the UEFA Nations League and the World Cup Qualifiers.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• But the 17-year old's priority is continuing at Barcelona. He has no doubts.

🇪🇸🌟



(GAVI): Not only Chelsea but many clubs are interested in signing Pablo Paéz 'Gavi'.• But the 17-year old's priority is continuing at Barcelona. He has no doubts.

Gavi has proven to be a huge talent with his sensational displays for club and country over the last couple of weeks. It comes as no surprise that Chelsea are showing interest in him. It remains to be seen if Barcelona will be able to stop the Blues from touching their golden asset.

Who could Chelsea and Barcelona target next year?

The Barcelona midfielder has caught Chelsea's attention

With the next transfer window just a few weeks away, European clubs are already identifying their targets. According to reports, Chelsea will explore the possibility of signing the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Lorenzo Insigne and Jules Kounde in the winter.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are still dreaming of signing Erling Haaland in the summer. The likes of Ferran Torres, Edinson Cavani and Karim Adeyemi have also appeared on the Blaugrana's radar in recent days. Rumors suggest they could snap up one of the three players in the winter.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh