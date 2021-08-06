Chelsea ready to seal big-money move for top Serie A star - Reports

Chelsea have been working hard to add a big-name attacker to their squad over the past few weeks. It looks like their efforts have borne fruti, with the Blues appearing set to snatch an elite Serie A player.

As per the latest reports, Chelsea are closing in on luring Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £95 million. The story mentions that a lot of progress has been made and the transfer could now be completed within the next 24 hours.

#Chelsea are expected to agree a deal with Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku in the next 24 hours. They are set to offer £95M plus add-ons for Lukaku. Inter have set the Blues a deadline of Sunday for a deal to be completed.



Lukaku became a hot target for the Blues this summer after they failed to convince Borussia Dortmund to part ways with their prized asset Erling Haaland. The Belgian forward is said to be interested in the move, with recent reports suggesting he's urged Inter to accept Chelsea's advances.

It is worth noting that Chelsea allegedly submitted a bid of £85 million plus Marcos Alonso some days ago to tempt the Serie A champions into selling their in-demand striker, but it was turned down as the club only wanted cash. Having raised their offer to £95 million, the Londoners are confident a deal will be reached.

The Belgian is reportedly keen to join Chelsea

Chelsea getting a world-class striker in Lukaku

Lukaku has made his plsce among the finest strikers in Europe at the moment following his brilliant outing with Inter last season. The Belgian bagged 30 goals and 10 assists for the Nerazzurri in 44 games across all competitions and was highly influential in their historic Scudetto-winning campaign.

20+10 - Romelu Lukaku is the first player able to score 20+ goals and deliver 10+ assists in a single Serie A season since Opta started to collect this data (since 2004/05). Polyhedric.#CrotoneInter pic.twitter.com/n7KceOGd0X — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) May 1, 2021

He followed it up with another good turn for his nation in the European championship this summer. He bagged four goals for Belgium in five games, finishing among the most prolific goalscorers in the tournament. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Schick bettered him, having netted five goals each.

His amazing level of performance at the moment, coupled with the fact that the striker already knows what it takes to impress in the Premier League, suggests his transfer will be a successful one for Chelsea. It remains to be seen if an agreement will be announced in the coming hours or days.

