Chelsea rejected chance to sign Manchester United forward in swap deal for Marc Cucurella: Fabrizio Romano

Reports have recently surfaced suggesting that Chelsea denied the opportunity to sign Manchester United star Jadon Sancho in a swap deal with Marc Cucurella going the other way.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the England international who finds himself behind Red Devils' wingers Marcus Rashford and Antony was allowed to leave Old Trafford. However, Mauricio Pochettino's men were unable to complete the deal, with Cucurella staying back at Stamford Bridge.

Erik ten Hag was looking for a solution to the left-back crisis at Manchester United. Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are injured and could be missing for several weeks. Instead of going with Cucurella, the Manchester outfit decided to bring in Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan.

The former Brighton defender has struggled for game time in west London. He finds himself behind Ben Chilwell, who is currently preferred at left-wingback by Pochettino. Cucurella is yet to appear for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Sancho, on the other hand, has seemingly fallen out with his manager. He failed to make the trip to north London as Manchester United took on Premier League rivals Arsenal on Sunday (September 3).

The former Ajax boss claims he left the 23-year-old forward out of the matchday squad for the 3-1 loss on Sunday due to performance-related issues in training. However, Sancho hit back on social media claiming the same to be untrue. It remains to be seen how this saga unfolds.

"I don’t know anything"- Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino unaware of Marc Cucurella Manchester United rumours

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked about defender Marc Cucurella's exit before the close of the transfer window. Reports claimed that the defender could be headed to Manchester United to solve the club's left-back crisis.

Cucurella was given his only start of the season in the Blues' 2-1 victory against AFC Wimbledon in an EFL Cup fixture on Wednesday (August 30). When asked about the former Brighton man's departure, Pochettino said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don’t know anything. Maybe you know better than me. All they players that are involved every day in the training ground who are training with us are in our plans."

Cucurella joined Stamford Bridge from Brighton in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £63 million. Since arriving, the Spain international has managed 34 appearances for the West London outfit.