Reports: Chelsea set to complete their 5th signing this week

The deal looks all set to be sealed.

Conte wants to end the window on a high

What's the story?

Arsenal seem to have lost hold of the final straws in their bid to make the Ox stay at Emirates now that the 23-year-old has turned down a £180,000-a-week contract. This has set the wheels in motion and Chelsea are closer than ever to securing the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for £35m, according to ESPN.

In case you didn't know...

Conte is visibly distraught with Chelsea's transfer activities and is on a mission to fortify the core of the team by bringing in fresh talent.

The transfer window will shut on the 31st of August and Chelsea have quite a few players on their radar.

Arsene Wenger has made it clear on several occasions that he wants Chamberlain to stay at Arsenal. But the lack of playing time and a relegation to the Europa League seems to have got the 23-year-old to call it a day at Emirates.

The heart of the matter

It is quite surprising that Arsenal have gone to such lengths as offering a staggering £180,000-a-week contract for a player who started only 16 times this past season. Arsene Wenger has been very vocal about wanting the Ox to stay but fresh reports suggest that the Englishman has informed the club's top brass that he has decided to leave.

Chelsea are struggling to enhance the depth of their squad and are willing to pay £35m for Chamberlain. The fee could, perhaps, have been higher but the Gunner has only 1 year left in his contract. This means that he will definitely leave Emirates next summer as he has turned down the new offer.

Antonio Conte wants more options at his disposal as Chelsea make a return to Europe's elite competition, the Champions League following their one-year absence. But they've sent out the vast majority of their youth academy products on loan and sold the rest. Costa's falling out with Conte has further diminished the size of their squad. With Matic joining United, Chelsea now face a dearth of options in midfield.

Chelsea are also lining up moves for Danny Drinkwater and out-of-favour Everton youngster Ross Barkley.

Arsenal have their own set of contract woes now that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are also in the final year of their contracts.

Author's take

Chamberlain will be a quality addition to Conte's unit. He has quick feet and the ability to wreak havoc on the flanks but just needs to produce the same with considerably quality on a consistent basis. Still only 23, he has time on his side and this could just be the move that makes him.