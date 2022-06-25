“Chelsea should rush and buy this guy”, “Shows how far United have fallen” – Rival fans fear ‘Arsenal are back’ as Fabrizio Romano delivers transfer update

Chelsea and other rival fans online expressed their concerns following the latest transfer update provided by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano regarding Arsenal.

According to the transfer expert, the Gunners have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City to secure the signing of forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian international is expected to cost at least £45 million in transfer fees.

Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel's camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC

Signing Jesus is a massive statement of intent as far as Arsenal are concerned, with others taking note of the same. Rival fans therefore believe that the Gunners are finally back and could be a threat during the 2022-23 season.

One Chelsea fan stated that the Blues should make a late attempt to sign Jesus. Tottenham Hotspur fans, on the other hand, admitted that their rivals are signing a great player this summer.

Here are a few tweets from rival fans reacting to Arsenal closing in on the signing of Jesus:

Please Chelsea should rush and buy this guy now @FabrizioRomano Gabby don't.

@onyekachi_s_o_a @FabrizioRomano Those guys are run so well. Utd fans can only dream of such competence

Jesus has a decent track record in the Premier League despite never being Manchester City's main striker. The Brazilian has always played second fiddle in attack. However, the 25-year-old forward has still scored 58 goals and provided 32 assists in 159 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Jesus' best season in the Premier League came during the 2019-20 campaign. The forward scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 34 outings for Pep Guardiola's side back then.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea need a few forward going into the new season

Gabriel Jesus is expected to come in as the first-choice forward at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side have wanted a proven goalscorer for a very long time and are finally closing in on securing the signature of one.

It is worth mentioning that both Arsenal and Chelsea need a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. However, the Belgian forward did not live up to expectations and is now on the verge of returning to Inter Milan on loan this summer.

Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement now signed on loan deal until June 2023, €8 loan fee plus add-ons. ⚫️🔵 #CFC #Inter
Lukaku's salary will be around €8m.
NO buy option or obligation clause.
Add-ons related to team performances.

Chelsea are therefore in search of yet another new centre-forward. According to recent reports, Thomas Tuchel's side have shortlisted five forwards as potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku. These include the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Richarlison and Victor Osimhen amongst others.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are also considered one of the favorites to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar this summer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, needed a new forward to replace Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang left the Gunners to join Barcelona in the January transfer window. Lacazette, meanwhile, re-joined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer this summer.

