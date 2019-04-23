Chelsea's Draw to Burnley: What went wrong?

Vansh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 110 // 23 Apr 2019, 13:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Dark Side of Football

Chelsea drew 2-2 with Burnley in a very negative and absolutely shambolic match. Maurizio Sarri fielded a strong XI hoping to capitalize on the slip-ups by Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday.

Chelsea started the game off with the intent of keeping their usual possession but were stung when the clock reached the eight-minute mark. Burnley went ahead courtesy of a fantastic first-time volley from a poor clearance.

The Blues replied with Eden Hazard tormenting his counterpart and assisting N'Golo Kante. Chelsea soon took the lead by some good buildup play followed by a neat finish from Higuain. Burnley then equalized through Ashley Barnes putting the pressure back on Chelsea.

What followed was some extraordinary time-wasting, which to be fair, can be justified to an extent considering Burnley's position in the table. But, even the away fans would have gotten bored of their side's negativity and would have wanted them to put on a quality display.

With that being said, a team which starts wasting time as soon as the whistle goes off just doesn't deserve to play for the First Division of English Football. Here, we take a look at what went wrong for the Blues on Monday night:

Burnley's Negative Approach

Dyche deployed some very questionable tactics

Burnley are currently struggling in the lower half of the table. After finishing 7th last season, this season has seen a fall from the heavens. Throughout the match, it was clear, Burnley had come to Stamford Bridge for one point and they were content to sit back, defend, waste time and just starve Chelsea for chances.

They were overly physical, pounding, pushing and kicking whenever Chelsea threatened to weave something. This approach clearly got into Chelsea's nerves and, moreover, conceding from a set-piece, a sight seen all season, frustrated the Blues.

Chelsea were unable to break down the 11-man (yes, you read that right) wall. Burnley have played good tactical football over the past two seasons but what they attempted last night was something that isn't expected from a team that was fighting for a spot in European Football last season.

1 / 4 NEXT