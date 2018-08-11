Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.29K   //    11 Aug 2018, 15:24 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Chelsea fans should be very excited about the start of the new season.

The summer transfer market is over. It's time to analyse Chelsea's squad for the upcoming season. This summer, Antonio Conte left Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri came in as his successor. Sarri is a very interesting coach with an attacking minded philosophy. His Napoli side was one of the most entertaining football teams to watch in the past few seasons.

However, his system requires patience. It will take time to implement that system at Chelsea, just like Pep's own philosophy did at City. They lost against Manchester City in the Community Shield match a few days ago. In that match, we could see that Chelsea are going to play interesting football this season.

Chelsea did a good job in the summer market. They managed to keep their key players. Hazard, Kante and Willian stayed at the club. The only player who left Stamford Bridge is Thibaut Courtois. His replacement is Kepa Arrizabalaga from Atletico Bilbao. Also, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić are new players at Cobham. However, Sarri loves to say that he is more interested in coaching than transfers

Chelsea's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season
Chelsea's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Sarri usually plays with a 4-3-3 formation. So, after two years it's time for Chelsea again to move back to 4 players in the backline. In the picture above, you can see Chelsea's ideal starting lineup for 2018/19 season.

Goalkeeper

Chelsea have finally sold Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. Also, they have found the man to replace him. Chelsea have broken the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m on a seven-year deal.

Chelsea Unveil New Signing Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea's new world record goalkeeper

Sarri's system requires a goalkeeper with good distribution. Kepa is very composed with the ball. He is very calm under pressure and his long-distance passes are fantastic. Sarri will surely utilize that. Last season, he completed 368 long passes, the most in La Liga, as well as making 221 successful short passes from 223 attempts. Kepa could play his first match for Chelsea this weekend against Huddersfield.




