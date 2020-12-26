Chelsea's long fine list catches the eye as Frank Lampard instills discipline in players

Chelsea's fine list under the management of Frank Lampard has been revealed, and it is clear how Lampard is trying to instil discipline in the club.

A long and expensive list, Chelsea's young squad is clearly being carefully moulded by Lampard and his staff.

Chelsea fines pay heavy focus on punctuality

Tammy Abraham is a product of the Chelsea academy

Chelsea's fine list pay a heavy focus on punctuality. There are expensive fines for being late to the gym, late for treatments and late for team meetings.

Agents are not to be allowed to visit the training ground unless in an official capacity, while players who refuse or not turn up for community duties will also be fined.

Chelsea's strict discipline seems to have worked so far, as the Blues finished 4th in the league table last season despite having a transfer ban and losing star winger Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer.

Chelsea fines list is crazily expensive. Frank Lampard instilling some serious discipline into his players! #CFC pic.twitter.com/RXpuJoeAlo — Ahmad Yousef (@EgyptianPlayers) November 12, 2019

This summer, Chelsea were extremely busy in the transfer window. They brought in German stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, while also splurging money on midfielder Hakim Ziyech, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and left-back Ben Chilwell. Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva arrived on a free transfer from French club Paris Saint-Germain to fortify the defence.

Chelsea sit 5th in the league table this time around, and are six points behind league leaders Liverpool. After a slow start to their season, Lampard's side seems to have picked up form, and have generally done well so far.

There have been rumours that Chelsea's spending spree for the season might not be over yet, with the Blues reportedly targeting West Ham United's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Apart from the heavy expenditure, Lampard has also placed a lot of focus on developing players from Chelsea's famed academy, with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all first-team regulars after having been developed at Chelsea.

Tonight was Mason Mount’s 50th Premier League appearance for Chelsea.



He’s the youngest English player to achieve this since John Terry, at 21 years old.



Absolutely key to this team. Fantastic in midfield. pic.twitter.com/608jlha25l — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) December 21, 2020

Rice also spent eight years at the Chelsea academy, before joining West Ham United in 2014. The 21-year old is now an England international whose performances have attracted interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, apart from Chelsea.

