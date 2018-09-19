Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante hangs out with fans after missing his train to Paris

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
1.24K   //    19 Sep 2018, 10:54 IST

Kante at a fan's house in London
Kante at a fan's house in London

What's the story?

According to reports from BBC Football, Chelsea starlet and World Cup Winner N'Golo Kante spent around two hours with few of his fans at a fan's house, eating chicken curry, playing FIFA and also watching the Premier League Match of the Day (MOTD) Program.

It was a very humble gesture by one of the London-based club's star players. A Chelsea FC Spokesperson later confirmed this news by simply adding, "That's typical N'Golo."

In case you didn't know...

The French midfielder was on his way to Paris which happens to be his hometown, after Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Cardiff City in Premier League on Saturday. But he missed his Eurostar train at the St. Pancras station.

He then went to a nearby local Mosque for his regular prayers, and that's when Badlur Jalil, a fan, gathered courage to speak to him and invite him over to his house for some snacks. The Frenchman obliged and agreed to join him.

Kante was all smiles to pose with his fans
Kante
was all smiles to pose with his fans

The heart of the matter

Kante was on a protein diet and so the fan, accompanied by his brother, decided to make chicken curry for him as the trio were joined by some of Badlur Jalil's friends too. Kante also had a cup of tea after his meal.

Then, he also played FIFA with them and defeated them. Post the snacks and FIFA, the group of fans, accompanied by Kante, watched Premier League Match of the Day (MOTD) program which featured the Frenchman too. Before leaving, he also posed for pictures with the fans.

What's next?

N'Golo Kante and co. play on 20th September in the Europa League when Chelsea go head to head against PAOK FC in Greece. The Londoners would be looking to start their campaign on a winning note away from home, after they won the competition in 2013 when they last played in the competition.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea N'Golo Kante
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Sports Journalist at Sportskeeda.
