Chelsea’s patience pays off against Palmeiras as Blues finally become world champions

Chelsea are finally world champions. It has taken some time, but the Blues have now conquered the world after beating Palmeiras in the FIFA World Club Cup final. Thomas Tuchel's side recorded a 2-1 win over Palmeiras, with Kai Havertz netting the crucial winner in second-half extra time.

It wasn't the Blues best outing, nor was it a game that they controlled. However, the Blues still managed to get the job done by making their chances count.

If there's something that has become synonymous with Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, it's that they rarely panic under pressure. The German manager has built a team that has a winning mentality that carried them through the competition.

Blues rewarded for their patience

Chelsea didn't have it easy against Al Hilal, despite recording a narrow 1-0 win in the semi-final of the Club World Cup. However, the game against Palmeiras was tougher.

The Brazilian side were more organised, and were set up to frustrate the Blues. Palmeiras grew more in confidence when Raphael Veiga equalised ten minutes after Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea the lead. The manner in which the equaliser came would've rattled many teams, but Tuchel's side kept their composure, and picked their moments.

Their patient build-up eventually paid off when they were awarded a penalty in the 117th minute. Havertz stepped up, and converted to earn the Blues a deserved victory. However, more importantly, it was the perfect reward for their hard work.

Chelsea complete full trophy haul

By winning the Club World Cup, the Blues became just the fifth team to win every major trophy. The only other teams to do so are Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

For a team that only started making waves in Europe after Roman Abromovich's takeover, it's remarkable what the Blues have achieved in the last two decades.

"We said in the dressing room what an opportunity, everyone is jealous of us," a delighted Tuchel said, as quoted by Goal. "As boys, we dreamed of finals like this. It is very special, and we wanted to play with no regrets. If you score late, you need luck to do it. We were relentless, kept on trying, didn't stop. We didn't give in. We had the lead, lost it again, but we never stopped attacking. So I think it's deserved, but it's lucky if you score late," continued Tuchel.

Indeed, rival teams must be jealous of the Blues right now. A year ago, the club were almost in crisis before Tuchel arrived. Now they've won three trophies under the German manager as they completed their full trophy haul.

There could be another at the end of the month, as the Blues take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. Meanwhile, they'll continue their UEFA Champions League title defence against Lille in the Round of 16.

However, the Premier League title is all but out of their grasp. That's because the second-placed Blues trail league leaders Manchester City by a whopping 16 points after 24 games, albeit with a game in hand.

