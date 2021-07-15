Chelsea's player plus cash bid for Erling Haaland rejected by Borussia Dortmund - Reports

Chelsea has had their bid for Erling Haaland rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to a report by Sky Germany.

The Blues reportedly offered a 'player plus cash' deal for Haaland. Chelsea offered one of Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi plus cash in exchange for Erling Haaland.

Dortmund, however, has turned it down. They believe the Norwegian footballer is 'not for sale' this summer. According to sources in Sky, Dortmund values Erling Haaland in the region of €175 million - a quote Chelsea are unwilling to meet.

Dortmund does not believe Abraham is an able replacement for Haaland and hence turned down Chelsea's first bid for their star striker.

BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea's opening offer for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2021

The deal for Haaland is set to be one of the biggest and most complicated transfers of the summer, should it go ahead. Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is set to make it more expensive by demanding €40 million as agent fees for the transfer, according to Sky.

Haaland had a breakout season last year after signing for Dortmund back in the winter transfer market of the 2019-20 season. The 20-year-old has scored 57 goals in 59 games for the German club since then.

His red-hot form has attracted the interest of multiple European clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.

Haaland has scored 57 goals in 59 games for Dortmund

The Blues are believed to be the front-runners for his signature this season as City is yet to firmly register their interest in the striker, while Manchester United has shifted their focus to other players.

As for Real Madrid, the club is in a financial crunch and will be unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Why Dortmund might sell Erling Haaland to Chelsea this summer

The tricky situation for Dortmund is the fact that Erling Haaland has a release clause worth €68 million in his contract, which is set to get activated next year.

It means that the German club could potentially lose out in the region of €80 million should they opt to keep the player at the club this summer.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is desperate to add a proper number nine to their squad. The Stamford Bridge outfit is coming off a successful season, having won the UEFA Champions League earlier this year.

🏆 Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League for a second time! 👏👏👏#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/3ogfCK5C71 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2021

It is believed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made the signing of Haaland a priority.

The Russian oligarch has put together a fantastic team, and adding Haaland will only increase their attacking potency.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar