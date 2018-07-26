Chelsea's predicted starting XI for the 2018-2019 season

Deepanshu Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10.57K // 26 Jul 2018, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri

After a disappointing end to 2017-18 season with a 5th placed finish, a shake-up at the managerial position was an expected outcome. Antonio Conte has been replaced by ex-Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The new appointment Sarri, famous for his relentless "Sarriball", an attacking style of football based on retaining possession and patient build-up play. This stands in stark contrast to the football style employed by his predecessors Mourinho and Conte- famous for employing defensively solid teams and a less risky approach to the game.

With the signing of Jorginho, a key cog in Napoli (every neutral's favourite team) last season, the foundation for a football revolution at Stamford Bridge has begun. With roughly couple of weeks left for the season to start and plenty of rumoured arrivals and departures in the transfer market, what will be the playing eleven for the upcoming season?

With the transfer window yet to conclude, certain first-team players have been linked with moves away from Chelsea while the club is also working on some acquisitions. Therefore, the lineup will be made with potential arrivals and departures kept in mind.

Also, the lineup will feature a 4-3-3 formation, similar to what Maurizio Sarri employed for Napoli last season.

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Schmeichel in action against Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois looks increasingly likely to leave Chelsea this season and the hunt for a replacement was dealt a blow with Liverpool signing Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for a world record fee.

Kasper Schmeichel, the son of the legendary Peter Schmeichel looks to be a solid short-term option for The Blues and looks most likely out of the other rumoured targets like Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Dane has been a rock for Leicester since signing for them in 2011, playing an important role in their victorious 2015-16 campaign. The 31-year-old also had a good World Cup campaign with Denmark.

He is one of the best goalkeepers in the premier league and is also good with his feet which will serve him well in a Sarri system. Leicester City have already signed another starting calibre goalkeeper in Danny Ward from Liverpool and it is looking increasingly likely that Schmeichel would be moving to West London.

1 / 6 NEXT