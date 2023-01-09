Chelsea Rebuild: 3 experienced players who should be allowed to leave the club

Graham Potter's time at Chelsea has gotten off to a rocky start as the Premier League club is undergoing a transition under new ownership and management.

The West London giants are currently 10th in the Premier League, having played 17 games this season. They are at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season, going by their recent form.

Potter's team have picked up just one win in their last eight games across all competitions. They have also been eliminated from both domestic cup tournaments.

As part of the rebuilding process, Chelsea will have to be active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen the team. At the same time, some first-team players must be allowed to leave to make room for new additions.

Here's a look at three experienced players who should be shown the exit door by Chelsea.

#3 Jorginho

Jorginho is the club's vice-captain

The Brazilian-born Italian international could be one of the most highly rated Chelsea players to leave the club during their rebuild.

Jorginho's long-term future with the Blues is in doubt as his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 football campaign. There still hasn't been any positive breakthrough in terms of an agreement with the board, which suggests that he could be on his way out.

His recent performances for the club have failed to impress, as the Italian is unable to exert the level of control in games that he once did.

Chelsea's recent interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez could also be an indication that the Blues are planning for life after Jorginho.

The 31-year-old midfielder is already attracting interest from the likes of Napoli and Newcastle United. The Blues could opt to cash-in on their vice-captain this January rather than lose him on a free in the summer.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang hasn't registered a goal for the West London club since October

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among a handful of new players brought in by the West London club during the summer transfer window. His move involved Marcos Alonso switching to Barcelona.

The Gabonese striker has struggled to find his feet at Chelsea this season despite making a relatively good start with the Blues.

His last goal came way back in October during the Blues' 2-0 win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. The forward's overall performances haven't been convincing either as he seems to lack pace as well as the intensity to press without the ball.

His signing, however, was always seen as a short-term solution to the Blues' issues up front. Chelsea should consider letting go of the 33-year-old by the end of the season in a bid to get a younger striker.

The West London club are reportedly interested in 25-year-old French striker Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach.

#1 Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta is the club captain

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is another veteran who has looked a shadow of his former self this season for Chelsea. He has often been targeted as a weak link on the right-hand side of Chelsea's defense.

The 33-year-old lacks the pace to keep up with Premier League forwards and is unable to get forward as frequently as he used to.

The majority of his minutes at right-back this season have come due to the various injuries suffered by Reece James.

The Blues are expected to be in the market for a new right-back in a bid to offer more cover and competition for James. While Azpilicueta's contract runs to the summer of 2024, the club could look to move on the Spaniard in this summer's transfer window.

