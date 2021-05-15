Chelsea's Top 5 FA Cup Final moments 

Chelsea take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium later today, as 20,000 fans prepare to return after a long hiatus. The 140th edition of the final sees the two sides pitted against each other at this stage for the first time in history, with Chelsea looking to get their hands on the trophy for the ninth time.

Leicester City won’t be pushovers, but Chelsea head onto the game as overwhelming favorites and are aiming to win their first trophy under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have improved dramatically since his arrival and have also made it through to the final of the UEFA Champions League, as they take on Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal later this month.

Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers look ahead to the FA Cup final pic.twitter.com/wqGvs58zu4 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 14, 2021

Over the years, Chelsea have been involved in some memorable moments in the FA Cup. Only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (12) have won the competition more times than the Blues, while they’ve also reached the final in four of the last five seasons.

On that note, here are five of Chelsea’s finest moments in the FA Cup over the years.

#5 Roberto Di Matteo’s winner in the 1997 FA Cup final

Roberto Di Matteo scored in the 1997 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Middlesbrough with a stunning strike in the first minute of the game. He opened the scoring after just 42 seconds and his strike was the earliest goal scored in the history of the FA Cup final at the time.

Chelsea won the game 2-0 and lifted the FA Cup for the first time in 27 years under Ruud Gullit.

#4 Memorable victory against Liverpool in the 2012 FA Cup final

In 2012, Liverpool and Chelsea faced each other in the FA Cup final. Led by Kenny Dalglish, the Reds won the League Cup earlier that year and looked set to cause an upset against a star-studded Chelsea side under Roberto di Matteo.

However, the Blues won the game rather comfortably, as goals on either side of halftime from Ramires and Didier Drogba sealed a 2-1 win for Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium.

#3 Didier Drogba’s extra-time winner in the 2007 FA Cup final

When Manchester United and Chelsea locked horns in the 2007 FA Cup final, they were widely regarded as two of the best teams in Europe. Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson were also hailed as the best managers in the world at the time, so the game was highly anticipated by fans across the world.

Didier Drogba is one of the most prominent big-game players in history, and the Ivorian striker was once again the man who decided the game for Chelsea. He lobbed Edwin Van Der Sar for the solitary goal of the game in extra time, as Mourinho got one over Sir Alex to win the FA Cup for the first time.

#2 Eden Hazard’s goal in the 2018 FA Cup final

Eden Hazard’s penalty won the FA Cup final against Manchester United in 2018, as Antonio Conte got his hands on the trophy in his last game as Blues manager. Chelsea were awarded the penalty due to Hazard’s brilliance, as Phil Jones had no choice but to bring him down in the penalty area after one of his trademark runs.

The Belgian maestro sent David De Gea the wrong way with a brilliant spot-kick, as he scored the solitary goal of the game in the 1-0 victory.

#1 Peter Osgood’s diving header in Chelsea’s first-ever FA Cup success

In 1970, Chelsea faced Leeds United in the FA Cup final. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw and met again two weeks later to replay the final. Chelsea were trailing in the closing stages of the game, but legendary striker Peter Osgood scored one of the most iconic goals in the competition’s history to restore parity.

His diving header from inside the penalty area gave Chelsea hope, as they went on to win the game 2-1 and get their hands on the prize for the first time in their history.