Chelsea’s tremendous progress risks coming to nought as Leicester City rematch looms

Chelsea have endured a very frustrating week following a series of underwhelming results. The Blues suffered a disappointing loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

A day later, their women’s team was also battered 4-0 by Barcelona in the final of the European Women’s Champions League.

As if that was not enough, Chelsea’s U-18 team also lost 3-0 to Fulham. On Tuesday, though, Chelsea’s senior male team will have the chance to enact revenge on Leicester.

For the first time in six months, fans will be allowed into Stamford Bridge as the Blues clash with Brendan Rodgers' side in a rematch of the FA Cup final.

No time to dwell. We'll be ready for Leicester tomorrow.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/eGL77Tto3Z — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2021

Top four up for grabs

The game between Chelsea and Leicester is a straight shootout for a place in the top four and whoever loses faces a huge risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have not yet gotten over the disappointment of losing the FA Cup final, but they could be heading towards a crisis if they lose again to the Foxes.

Thomas Tuchel has done tremendously well since arriving at Chelsea. The German manager has managed to transform the team and raise expectations among the fans.

However, everything comes down to their next three matches. Most crucial, though, with regards to the top four race, is the game against Leicester and even a draw could prove costly.

'He has our full support.' 💪 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2021

Leicester rematch could make or unmake Chelsea’s season

As it stands, only a win against the Foxes can guarantee Chelsea’s qualification into next season’s Champions League.

Tuchel’s side is closely followed by Liverpool, who recorded a last-minute win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

“Somebody asked me after the final if it was a major setback for us for Tuesday but the setback was the Arsenal game. It’s our fault that it’s so close again and we left the door open,” Tuchel said ahead of the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“It was a huge performance that we did so far but now we need to refocus and forget all the other results because we are in the lucky situation where we can rely on ourselves.”

The game against Leicester could make or unmake Chelsea’s entire season. A win would boost the Blues’ top-four hopes but another defeat would all but end their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

It could also deflate their confidence ahead of their crucial Champions League final against Manchester City.