Chelsea's UEFA Champions League title winners: Where are they now?

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Feature
886   //    10 Oct 2018, 01:05 IST

Six years since their European title, where are they now?
Six years since their European title, where are they now?

Way back in 2012, Chelsea achieved the ultimate title in Europe, by defeating one of the most competitive sides in the world, the German giants, Bayern Munich. With Roberto Di Matteo taking the reins of Chelsea's chariot back in 2012, replacing the much controversial André Villas-Boas, the blues completely shocked the world not just when they struck down FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, but also in the final of the competition over Bayern.

To be specific, when Villas-Boas was in charge of this particular lineup, the Blues weren't quite sure as to what their future would be in that particular season, but Di Matteo flipped the sides and made them do the impossible.

With a late goal from each side in the second half of the final, the game was carried to the penalty shootout, as predicted by many.

The likes of Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, and Juan Mata put up a show that no other football fans could really resist, but as the times went by, their status and their charisma changed completely, as they either left for some other club, some of them simply retired and the others are still hanging around, building a legacy for their team, and for themselves.

This was, by far, the most successful Chelsea side in the history of the club, not in terms of winning multiple accolades, but in the means of winning the UEFA Champions League for the very first, and only, time.

Bonded with that one trophy, it was a night that none of the 11 players will ever forget, as the English side made history. However, almost seven years later, the whereabouts of some of the footballers of that particular lineup is somewhat unknown.

The question that arises in the minds of the Chelsea supporters; 'Where are they now?'

 Petr Cech - Goalkeeper

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League

One of the most successful goalkeepers in the English Premier League, Cech has achieved the 'impossible' as a goalkeeper. With several domestic League titles and a European title, Cech moved to Arsenal in 2015, leaving behind a legacy at the Stamford Bridge, though, he still stands strong as the goalkeeper of the Gunners.

