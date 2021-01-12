Chelsea’s underperforming stars finally show up in FA Cup win against Morecambe

Chelsea enjoyed a good day at the office, as they recorded a big win against Morecambe at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup. The Blues completely dominated their opponents, putting four goals past them without conceding one.

Frank Lampard has been under pressure in recent weeks following a run of poor results. Before Sunday, the Blues had won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Some players were also struggling to reach their best form. However, they collectively rose to the occasion, with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi all getting on the scoresheet against Morecambe.

This may have been a game against a League Two side, but Chelsea showed a lot of positives. They attacked with verve and fervour, ensuring their opponents had little room to operate.

𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗱: ‘I’m happy with the professional nature of our performance.’ pic.twitter.com/FPikIsPi1n — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2021

Chelsea’s underperforming stars come to the party

Apart from the frustration of results not going their way, Chelsea fans were beginning to get worried about the underwhelming returns of their summer signings. After spending over £200 million in the summer, a lot is expected from the club’s new arrivals, especially Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Kai Havertz has been struggling to find his form of old while Timo Werner has gone a lot of games without a goal. However, both Chelsea players finally came to the party against Morecambe on Sunday.

Werner found the back of the net and was a lively presence in the game till he was substituted in the 68th minute. Havertz, meanwhile, played full throttle and ended the game with a goal and an assist to his name.

Advertisement

“I’m pleased for him because strikers want to score goals,” Lampard said of Werner after the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com. “He’s had a few near-misses in that time; he’s been getting into positions, but it hasn’t been going in for him. I was pleased to play him today, get him the confidence of scoring a goal. I think it’s important that we understand both Timo and Kai are young lads coming into this league, and tough patches are normal.”

Chelsea must build on Morecambe win

Chelsea are through to the next stage of the FA Cup, but they have very little time to revel in the victory, as a London derby awaits over the weekend, when they travel to face Fulham in the Premier League.

The Blues will, however, go into the game with their chins up after a morale-boosting win. However, they cannot afford to slip again, having dropped below the top-four places.

Advertisement

A month ago, Lampard’s side were regarded as title contenders, but they currently occupy ninth place in the 2020-21 Premier League table.

After a run of three games without a win, the victory against Morecambe is exactly what Chelsea needed to get their season going. Now Chelsea have to build on their latest win before locking horns with Fulham this weekend.