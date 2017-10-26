Reports: Chelsea to make £71 million bid for La Liga midfielder

Antonio Conte has already started planning for next season!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 26 Oct 2017, 14:53 IST

Antonio Conte is on a mission

Antonio Conte is running out of players to play in the midfield and he's already getting the board to plan for next summer's transfer window. The Italian has set his sights on signing a midfielder at any cost when the window opens according to reports today.

As per reports in the Daily Star, Saul Niguez is the #1 target for the Chelsea boss. The Atletico Madrid star has been impressive for the Spanish side and the Blues are willing to launch a £71 million bid!

Chelsea have N'Golo Kante out for a month. Danny Drinkwater has just come back from injury but Tiemoue Bakayoko is not fully fit yet. That has left Conte with just Cesc Fabregas as the experienced midfield option.

Niguez has a £134 million release clause but Chelsea are not willing to activate it. They are ready to bid a club record fee of £71 million but are not willing to increase their bid.

Daily Star's report claims that Atletico Madrid will not be willing to sell him as he's just renewed his contract. The contract signed by Niguez is said to be 9-years long!

Alvaro Morata was signed this summer for a club-record bid of £70 million but the Blues are willing to break it once again to land Conte's target. The Italian is under pressure to get results at Stamford Bridge but is not willing to quit and willing to extend his stay at the club.

Niguez will be a great signing for Chelsea but it's tough to see Atletico Madrid letting him go. Even if the Spanish side agree to let him leave, it'll be very difficult for Chelsea to convince him to leave Madrid and move to London.