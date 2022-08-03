Chelsea set asking price for Timo Werner amid interest from RB Leipzig: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price for out-of-favour striker Timo Werner's services, amid rumors linking him with a summer move to his former club RB Leipzig.

Werner, who has three years left on his current deal at the Bridge, has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival in West London two years ago. He joined the Blues from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million after registering a whopping 47 goal contributions in the 2019-20 season.

However, in the last two seasons, the 26-year-old has contributed just 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit. He has often been utilized as an impact substitute or an inside forward instead of a first-choice striker.

According to BILD, Chelsea are open to offers in the region of £27.6 million for Werner. RB Leipzig are interested in signing the German on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy. The report also added that the negotiations are expected to be difficult between the two clubs.

A move back to Leipzig could be on the cards where he was a lot more effective! 🧐 Chelsea signed Timo Werner two years ago for around £48m...A move back to Leipzig could be on the cards where he was a lot more effective! 🧐 https://t.co/2sETTAhZW3

Werner, who spent four years at RB Leipzig between 2016 and 2020, is the club's record goal-scorer with 93 goals in 158 matches.

Earlier, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Juventus were also in touch with the Blues for Werner. The former Stuttgart man is open to a move away from London as he is reportedly keen to secure a guaranteed role for Germany at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Werner is expected to be demoted to the bench next season at Chelsea following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season 😳 Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season https://t.co/z30DYUFYuw

Chelsea tipped to offload Timo Werner this summer by pundit

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie shed light on Werner's stint in London. He said:

"He has missed more chances than what he has scored, that's for sure. They paid quite a bit of money for him. I think if they got half back, they would be delighted because he has missed a lot of chances."

He continued:

"His life could have been so different; he could have been the top man if a couple of his chances had gone in. If he gets a move, he will go and be a star again at another club. I don't think what he does now at Chelsea will matter, even if he starts scoring goals, because I don’t think the fans have taken to him."

