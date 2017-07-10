Reports: Chelsea set to make €80 million bid for star striker

Antonio Conte is keen on signing him at any cost!

No Lukaku; No Problem!

What’s the story?

Chelsea are not reluctant to spend anymore and are now willing to make a huge offer for Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is now Antonio Conte's #1 target, and the board is doing all it can to sign him.

AS reports suggest that Chelsea are set to make a €80 million bid for Morata. Sky Italia claimed last week that talks had already begun between the club, but this will be the first bid made.

In case you didn’t know...

Diego Costa has been asked to leave the club by Antonio Conte. The Spaniard who has been at Chelsea for three years has won the Premier League twice, but the manager wants him sold.

The Brazilian-born striker is in talks to return to his former club, Atletico Madrid. While, Turkish giants, Besiktas are also plotting a loan move for him.

Chelsea bound?

The heart of the matter

Alvaro Morata is desperate to leave Real Madrid as he believes he will not get the chance he deserves there. Zinedine Zidane prefers playing Karim Benzema over the young Spaniard, and that has reduced his role to that of a substitute.

Antonio Conte tried to sign Morata last summer as well, and a bid of similar value was rejected by Real Madrid. Los Blancos were not interested in selling him as they wanted him in the squad.

However, things did not work out the way it was planned, and they are willing to let go of him this summer. Manchester United were the front-runners for Morata, but with Madrid demanding a high fee, they decided to sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

Chelsea share a good relationship with Madrid unlike United, and they hope that they can secure the deal for a reasonable price. The Blues have decided to start the bidding at €80 million – a value that Manchester United refused to meet.

What’s next?

Real Madrid are highly likely to demand a little more, but with the club keen on signing Kylian Mbappe, and also with no other club interested in Morata, they might eventually end up selling him to Chelsea.

For the Premier League champions, signing Morata would not end their search for a striker. Conte is keen on signing one more forward and is also interested in one more Real Madrid player, their 2nd choice right-back, Danilo.

Author’s Take

Morata is keen on working with Antonio Conte and vice versa. However, the striker is not proven in the Premier League and if might take time for him to adapt.

Should he click from the word go, then €80 million will end up being a great deal for Chelsea and the player as he could turn out to be one of the best in the world soon.