Reports: Chelsea set to sack Antonio Conte and appoint former Bundesliga manager

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 23 Aug 2017, 13:07 IST

Chelsea fans around the world are waking up to a shocking news, just like the Barcelona fans did. While the news for Barca fans was about their club's twitter account being hacked, for Chelsea faithful it's the news of Antonio Conte reportedly set to be sacked.

SportBild reports suggest that Chelsea's Marina Granovskaia held talks with the former Borussia Dortmund manager, Thomas Tuchel and has offered him the Chelsea job. The German was sacked by Borussia Dortmund after the 2016/17 season got over.

Chelsea have had a tough start to the 2017/18 season. They lost the community shield to Arsenal and then lost their season opener to Burnley at home.

The transfer business has also been commendable as they have a paper thin squad this season. The club is trying to sign new players but is unable to seal the deals.

SportBild reports suggest that Chelsea have held talks with Thomas Tuchel and will be appointing him as their manager once they sack Antonio Conte. Marina Granovskaia reportedly met with Tuchel in Germany and has offered him a contract.

Chelsea will take on Everton this Sunday but before that, they have some transfer business to take care of. The Blues have been linked with moves for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy, Virgil Van Dijk and Cedric Soares.

While BILD is always been a reliable source for German football news, it's shocking to see them reporting such baseless stuff. Antonio Conte is working hard with the Chelsea board to get the transfers done and is nowhere near the sack.

As far as the Tuchel story goes, it's a surprise to see Chelsea being linked with such a manager. They have always sacked their manager when they have an upgrade in mind, in this case, Tuchel is not an upgrade in any way.

One thing Tuchel has better than Conte is the agent. He's done a great job of reminding clubs that his client is available should any club decide to sack their manager. And what better way than linking him with the Premier League champions where things are just getting on track for Conte this season?

