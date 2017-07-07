Reports: Chelsea set to sign Premier League striker after Romelu Lukaku snub

Antonio Conte keen on signing the striker after Manchester United 'steal' Romelu Lukaku.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 07 Jul 2017, 17:25 IST

Not a happy man right now

What’s the story?

Chelsea have lost out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. However, the setback has got the Blues even more active in the market.

Antonio Conte has set his sights on signing Fernando Llorente from Swansea according to TransferMarketWeb (via Daily Star). The Spanish striker was also a target for the Premier League champions in January.

The deal is almost done and will be confirmed soon according to the report. English media outlet, Standard Sport have also reported the news and said that Llorente would soon be joining Chelsea.

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea were 'in talks' with Everton for a long time. The held several discussions with the Toffees but were unable to secure a deal because of their fee demands.

Mino Raiola also played a huge role in this as his agent fees were also a significant cause for the transfer saga to be dragged along for over a month.

Manchester United took advantage of Everton's interest in Wayne Rooney and swooped in to agree a deal for Lukaku. The Belgian has now undergone a medical according to various reports.

Off to Chelsea?

The heart of the matter

Chelsea will be able to secure the signing of Llorente for a cheap as he is in his final year of his contract at the Liberty Stadium. The 6ft 4in Spain international is injured right now after he broke his hand while cycling on a family holiday.

Swansea have signed Chelsea youngster, Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan and will be willing to let go of the Spaniard for the right price. The striker who scored 15 goals last season, is said to be interested in joining Chelsea as well.

Chelsea need to replace Diego Costa, who has already revealed that he is no longer part of the manager's plans. He is close to joining Atletico Madrid according to recent reports.

Bertrand Traore has been sold while Tammy Abraham's loan move to Swansea might help them secure the signing of Llorente. Michy Batshuyai is set to remain at the club while Loic Remy is bound to leave the club this summer.

What’s next?

Chelsea will hold talks with Swansea and try and secure a deal as soon as possible. Though no other club is interested in the 32-year-old striker right now, they would not want to risk it again.

Author’s Take

Fernando Llorente will be a good backup striker, but Chelsea still need to sign someone who can lead their attack. Alvaro Morata or Andrea Belotti would be a brilliant addition to the squad, and they need to sign one of them to have any chance of winning the title again.