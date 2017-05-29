Reports: Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid superstar as replacement for Eden Hazard

Will Real Madrid be willing to let go of their star man for Eden Hazard?

Eden Hazard was recently crowned Chelsea’s Player of the Year

What’s the story?

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and now latest reports in Express and Daily Star (via Spain) suggest that the Premier League giants will sell Hazard only if they get Gareth Bale in return. The speedy Welshman has struggled for form and fitness this season and Zidane could greenlight his sale to get his primary target, Eden Hazard, to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgian also recently admitted that he will discuss his future with Chelsea in the summer. Speaking to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, Hazard said:

"At this moment, there's nothing on the table. I'm still calm. We will talk. If not, then we'll see”

In case you didn’t know...

Back to the Premier League?

Eden Hazard has been in fine form for Chelsea this season. Closely missing out on the PFA player of the year award to Chelsea team-mate N’golo Kante, Hazard has been at his tricky best as he has tormented opposition defences with ridiculous ease.

Also, Real Madrid manager Zidane is a huge fan of the Belgian winger. In an earlier interview, the Frenchman had even claimed that Hazard was the third best player in the world after Ronaldo and Messi:

"After (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi, Hazard is my favourite player. It is spectacular to watch him play," Zidane said. "Do I see him playing for Real Madrid? I can only say I love the player.”

Also read: Real Madrid: 5 galacticos Los Blancos are interested in signing this summer transfer window

The heart of the matter

It promises to be a summer of great change at Real Madrid. Plenty of big names like Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and David De Gea are all expected to make a move to the Bernabeu in the transfer window. However, Chelsea are in a strong position themselves and are understandably reluctant to let go of their star man without a suitable replacement.

Roman Abramovich is ready to pay hardball and should Hazard seek a move to the Spanish champions, Chelsea are said to want Gareth Bale in return, with some reports even suggesting that only Bale + £20 million cash will see Hazard becoming a Galactico next season.

Author’s take

Eden Hazard is touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner by experts all over the world and it is only fair that Chelsea take a hard stance on his sale. But should the Premier League champions get Bale in return, the deal could end up suiting everyone.

While the Welshman has not been at his best this season, the fact remains that Bale is just 27 and his best years are still ahead of him is sure to entice the Blues. Capable of winning matches single-handedly at his best, this gamble could well be worth it for Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

Also read: La Liga 2016/17: Team of the season