Chelsea star Christian Pulisic ignores advances from Manchester United and Liverpool - Reports

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has reportedly decided to ignore advances from Manchester United and Liverpool as he wishes to stay on at Chelsea and fight for his place. The American has found regular playing time hard to come by under new Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Christian Pulisic is determined to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge.

"Christian Pulisic has always been respectful with Chelsea, great professional. There's interest from top clubs in case he'll leave, normal for this kind of talent. But Pulisic is still fighting for Chelsea and nothing will be decided before June," tweeted Romano.

Christian Pulisic has always been respectful with Chelsea - great professional. There’s interest from top clubs in case he’ll leave, normal for this kind of talent. But Pulisic is still fighting for Chelsea... and nothing will be decided before June. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2021

Christian Pulisic had a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019. A combination of injuries and a lack of faith from Frank Lampard saw Pulisic struggle for form and regular game-time during the first half of the season.

Pulisic became one of Chelsea's key players in the second half of the season, and helped the Blues secure a Champions League spot.

The 22-year-old was tipped to become Chelsea's star man this season. He has however, struggled for fitness in recent months, and has been unable to cement his place in the starting XI this season.

Thomas Tuchel has preferred to play Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount ahead of the American. This has therefore led to Pulisic being linked with a move away from the club in the summer, with Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly interested in him.

"I know what an impact he can have in 20-30 minutes" - Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Advertisement

Chelsea have been in imperious form since Thomas Tuchel took over. The Blues have gone 12 games unbeaten in all competitions under the German, and have kept ten clean sheets as well.

Chelsea have shown vast improvement under the former Dortmund manager. Tuchel will, however, find it difficult to keep all his players happy given the number of options he has at his disposal. The likes of Tammy Abraham, and Christian Pulisic have had to be content with bit-part roles in recent weeks.

However, Tuchel has made it clear that Pulisic hasn't had to sit out of the starting XI due to a lack of trust or lack of quality.

"I know how good he is and what an impact he can have in 20-30 minutes. He was unlucky in the last games. It is not a lack of trust or lack of quality," Tuchel had recently said on Pulisic, as reported by Fox Sports.

With Tuchel confirming Christian Pulisic is still a part of his plans, it seems unlikely he will leave Chelsea in the summer.