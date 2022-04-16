Chelsea star 'convinced' club will let him complete summer transfer: Reports

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is 'convinced' that the Blues will let him depart this summer as he looks to join Barcelona.

As per Spanish media outlet Sport, the 32-year-old believes that the West London club will honor his wish this summer for his long and distinguished services to the club.

The Spaniard will complete 10 years at Stamford Bridge this summer and his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, Chelsea have the option to trigger a one-year extension if they wish to, but at the moment, it is unclear what they want.

Due to the the sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich, the Blues are going through uncertain times.

Several restrictions have been put on the West London club, and unless they are lifted, they are not permitted to enter contract negotiations with players.

As per Sport, Barcelona have an 'agreement in principle’ with Azpilicueta, having chased his signature for a long time.

The Spanish international reportedly wants a move to Camp Nou as he believes in Xavi Hernandez's project.

The 32-year-old reportedly wants to clear things up soon and make a final decision after talking to the club's hierarchy.

It is understood that Xavi has earmarked his former Spain teammate as a '‘desirable signing’ because of his experience and versatility.

Since joining the Blues from Ligue 1 side Marseille back in 2012, Azpilicueta has been a brilliant servant to the London giants.

The defender has won a total of nine trophies during his decade-long stint at Stamford Bridge, including two Premier League titles and one Champions League.

Should Chelsea let Azpilicueta leave?

At the moment, Chelsea shouldn't even consider letting Azpilicueta depart due to the ownership situation.

Even if the situation changes, letting Azpilicueta go could prove to be a costly mistake.

The 32-year-old is one of the most reliable players the Blues have and he can be trusted to play anywhere across the back four or back five.

With both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also likely to leave, retaining Azpilicueta would be a smart decision by Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Spanish international is also a true leader both on and off the pitch and is also a model professional.

He is, however, certainly a Chelsea legend and if he wants to move on, the Blues might have to make a difficult decision.

