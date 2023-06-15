Chelsea star has given green light to Arsenal's contract proposal, clubs to discuss transfer fee - Reports

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz amid interest from Arsenal. The transfer guru has claimed that the Germany international has given green light to a move to the Emirates.

As revealed by Romano, Havertz has already given his nod to Arsenal and has no personal terms issues with the Gunners. The Italian reporter has also claimed that Mikel Arteta's side have been in touch with Chelsea regarding the fee and the Blues could be open to lowering their asking price of £75 million.

Romano has also confirmed that Bayern Munich are aware of the situation but have kept quiet. However, Real Madrid are no more in the race for the German forward.

Havertz has not managed to live up to expectations entirely following his £72 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020.

The 24-year-old has scored some crucial goals for the Blues including their UEFA Champions League final winner in 2021.

However, the German has not been able to produce the numbers on a weekly basis. He found the back of the net just nine times and bagged one assist in 47 games across competitions in the recently concluded 2022-23 season.

It was earlier reported that Arsenal are willing to pay £60 million for Havertz's services and offer him a weekly wage of more than £200,000. However, it remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta plans to use the 24-year-old if he manages to secure his services.

Havertz is a a versatile player who was mostly deployed as a false nine at Stamford Bridge.. He is arguably best suited as a number ten but the Gunners already have Martin Odegaard in that position as the first-choice.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their number nine options while Folarin Balogun is also set to return to the Emirates following a blistering season on loan at Reims.

Fabrizio Romano provides big update on Chelsea's pursuit Arsenal target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. The Italian journalist has claimed that the Blues are the frontrunners for the Ecuador international's services.

Romano has insisted that Chelsea have been in talks with the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder for weeks now. According to the reporter, it is the Blues who lead the race for Caicedo despite Arsenal's bid in recent weeks.

He also claimed that Mikel Arteta's side are more focused on the duo of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz as of now.

Moises Caicedo was wanted by both Chelsea and Arsenal in January and was subject to bids from both sides. However, Brighton did well to retain one of their key players but could sell for the right price now.

