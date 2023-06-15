Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea's pursuit of reported Arsenal target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Chelsea and Arsenal-target Moises Caicedo. He says that the Blues remain the frontrunners for the Ecuador international's services.

Romano adds that Chelsea have been in talks with the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder for weeks. Mauricio Pochettino's side are leading the chase ahead of their London rivals Arsenal, despite the Gunners making a bid in recent weeks.

The transfer expert also clarified that Mikel Arteta's side are more focused on the duo of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz now.

It has always been Chelsea frontrunners despite rumours of Arsenal bid in the last weeks.



Arsenal focus remains on Declan Rice and Havertz.



Moises Caicedo was the subject of interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal in January, and both London sides made offers for the Ecuadorian. Brighton, though, refused to yield but could be open to selling their prized asset for the right price this summer.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most in-demand young players since his £4.5 million move to Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021. Caicedo is especially known for his all-round game, tenacity and ball-winning abilities.

Chelsea are set to lose N'Golo Kante this summer, with the Frenchman set to move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad. The Blues could also sell Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher, while Jorginho left in January.

Hence, it's understandable why the Blues are keen on Caicedo, who could be a perfect replacement for Kante. Arsenal are also in a dire need for midfield reinforcements but look desperate to snap up West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Caicedo has made 53 appearances for Brighton, contributing two goals and three assists. The youngster has been capped 30 times by Ecuador.

Arsenal willing to pay £60 million for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz

Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay £60 million, including add-ons, for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer. According to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, the Gunners are ready to go all in for the Germany international.

Havertz has struggled to live up to expectations following his £72 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020. While he has scored some hugely important goals for the Blues, including their UEFA Champions League final winner in 2021, he has lacked consistency.

The 24-year-old bagged just nine goals and one assist in 47 games across competitions in the recently concluded 2022-23 season. However, despite his struggles, he remains a highly regarded player and was also linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

According to Sami Mokbel, Arsenal are willing to pay £60 million for Havertz's services and are also ready to offer him a weekly wage of more than £200,000. The Blues, meanwhile, are holding out for £70 million.

