Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech set to miss next game amid injury concerns

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech will miss his side's UEFA Champions League group stage game against Krasnodar due to an injury, according to manager Frank Lampard.

The former Ajax man was substituted against Leeds United after creating Olivier Giroud's goal. Chelsea manager Lampard has admitted that he is still waiting for the complete information from the medical staff.

Chelsea's Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi both out for UCL game against Krasnodar

Ziyech has enjoyed a bright start to his Chelsea career

Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea from Eredisivie giants Ajax for a fee of €40 million. After missing the start of the season due to an injury, the Morocco international made his debut against Southampton in the Premier League.

Ziyech has gone on to become a crucial cog of Lampard's Chelsea, with his creativity and passing key in curating the team's attacks.

The 27-year-old will not be a key absence against Krasnodar, with Lampard expected to field a team consisting mainly of young talents and squad players. However, with key matches coming up, the manager will hope that his injury is not a serious one.

Lampard stated on Monday that he was awaiting Ziyech's report from the medical team.

"Ziyech is going for a scan this afternoon so I will have more information tomorrow on his hamstring injury."

Apart from the midfielder, Chelsea will also be without winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for the game against Krasnodar. Hudson-Odoi was expected to start the game.

The England international has shown signs of his talent and potential when given an opportunity, but the likes of Christian Pulisic and Ziyech are seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich before signing a new contract in 2019, was once again linked with an exit in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United were linked with the winger, but a move failed to materialise.

Frank Lampard has an abundance of attacking talent to work with at Chelsea; apart from Ziyech, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi, the Blues also have Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

Having already qualified for the next round of Champions League, Chelsea are expected to field the likes of Billy Gilmour and much-maligned goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

