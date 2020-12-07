Reports: Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool among clubs interested in Cagliari's Sebastian Walukiewicz

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all shown an interest in signing Cagliari center-back Sebastian Walukiewicz, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

All three clubs have been tracking the young defender due to his impressive performances in the Serie A.

Sebastian Walukiewicz joined Cagliari from Polish side Pogon Szczecin in 2019 and the 20-year old has impressed with his performances for the club.

The Poland international is a highly-rated player. Apart from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, Inter Milan have also been suggested as a potential destination.

Chelsea have some talented defenders at the club currently, including Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori. Having signed veteran center-back Thiago Silva in the summer, Chelsea also have the likes of Marc Guehi and Malang Sarr out on loan who could potentially be future starters.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are the club who are in desperate need of a center-back. Having lost starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries, Liverpool have fielded midfielder Fabinho alongside an injury-prone Joel Matip at the heart of their defense.

Manchester United, too, were linked with multiple center-backs in the summer. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred center-back pairing, with both players criticized for lacking pace.

While Walukiewicz remains a player on the radar of the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, there are better chances that the clubs move for RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano or Ibrahima Konate, with both players heavily linked with big-money moves.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly remains another transfer market favorite, with every window ushering in links to Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and even Chelsea.

It remains likely that Liverpool make a move to sign a center-back in January, given their circumstances. Chelsea are said to be more focused on signing West Ham United's Declan Rice, a defensive midfielder who can operate as a center-back if needed.

Manchester United, on the other hand, continue to be linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. Upamecano remains a target as well.

