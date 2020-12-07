Reports: Liverpool set to offer Fabinho a new contract

Premier League champions Liverpool are set to offer key player Fabinho a new contract, according to the Guardian.

Fabinho is regarded as one of the most important players for Liverpool, having played vital roles in the Champions League and Premier League successes under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for £39 million in 2018. After a slow start, the Brazil international has gone on to firmly establish himself in the Liverpool first XI.

His versatility has often come to the fore. Having played as a right-back at AS Monaco, Fabinho made his name as a defensive midfielder for the Ligue 1 club, with his performances in that position resulting in a move to Liverpool.

This season, with injuries to center-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the 27-year-old has been utilized in that position, where he has excelled.

Fabinho's contract at Liverpool runs till 2023 and the contract extension could see him extend his stay till 2025 or 2026 with a considerable increase in wages.

Since making his debut in 2018, the former Real Madrid man has made 95 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring three goals and earning praise for his consistent performances.

Fabinho is not the only Liverpool player who could be offered a new contract, with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's extension a topic of heavy discussion. The Netherlands international's contract with Liverpool ends next summer and a new deal is yet to be agreed. Wijnaldum will be free to talk to clubs from January, with clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid linked.

On the field, Liverpool continue to excel and have been one of the better sides in what has been a topsy-turvy Premier League campaign. Despite injuries to the likes of Alisson Becker, van Dijk, Gomez and Thiago Alcantara, Jurgen Klopp's side sit second in the league table, only behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continue to perform at a high level, while new signing Diogo Jota has added another much-needed dimension to their attacking armory.

