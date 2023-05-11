Chelsea star N'Golo Kante drops massive hint regarding his future

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has indicated that he would like to continue at Stamford Bridge amid reports about his future.

Kante is set to run out of contract this summer after seven trophy-laden years with the Blues. ESPN reported in March that the Frenchman was close to agreeing a new deal, but there have been no substantial updates on the same. Before that, he was also linked with a Bosman move to Barcelona.

Now, Kante has hinted at wanting to be a part of his current employers' future. During a conversation posted by Football Daily on Twitter, he said:

"For sure (When asked if he'd like to be a part of Chelsea going forward).

"It's an exciting project for the club, unfortunately this season hasn't been in the standard of Chelsea but I'm sure everyone wants to go in this way, the way of success, the way of winning titles, and I hope this club will find this direction again. Let's see where I will be, but I hope this is the direction of the club."

The Blues entered a new era when they were taken over by Clearlake Capital, headed by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali last May. They spent a massive amount on young, relatively unproven talent in the January transfer window after splashing cash last summer, too.

However, those decisions are yet to pay any tangible dividends. The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk, signed for nearly £200 million combined, are yet to put in performances their potential has promised.

The Blues are 11th in the Premier League with 42 points from 34 games. They're under their fourth manager this season in Frank Lampard, having previously employed Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Bruno Saltor.

Chelsea may have benefitted from having a fit N'Golo Kante this season

N'Golo Kante has spent most of the ongoing campaign on the sidelines due to a long-term hamstring injury. He played just two Premier League games at the start of the season before suffering the issue.

Despite making numerous signings, Chelsea clearly struggled without their midfield general. Jorginho's departure to Arsenal in January meant they lost another experienced head in the middle of the park.

Since his return, Kante has been one of the Blues' best players. In seven games across the league and UEFA Champions League, he has recorded 14 tackles, 15 key passes and five interceptions. He also got an assist during the 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth last weekend, snapping a nine-game winless streak.

Kante has 269 times for Chelsea since joining from Leicester City in 2016, recording 13 goals and 16 assists. He has won every trophy he has competed in with the club, barring the Carabao Cup and FA Community Shield.

