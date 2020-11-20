Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud's agent has openly criticized Frank Lampard for 'unfair' treatment of the player.

Michael Manuello, Giroud's agent, has stated that they will press for a transfer away from West London if the veteran is not given adequate opportunities.

The agent accepted that competition has risen since Chelsea spent over €150 million on summer recruitment, but argued Giroud could have been chosen ahead of Tammy Abraham after last season's remarkable run at the back-end.

Giroud helped Chelsea secure a Champions League spot, scoring a number of goals consistently since the restart. However, due to the inclusion of Timo Werner in the squad, the Frenchman has only managed 33 Premier League minutes.

"Not frankly fair when you look at what Giroud did," says Chelsea star's agent

Chelsea's young forward Tammy Abraham has been preferred over Olivier Giroud

Since joining in 2016, Giroud has scored 29 goals for Chelsea across all competitions. More importantly, he was the Europa League top scorer when the Blues lifted the trophy in 2018/19, while he also played a crucial role in Chelsea's FA Cup triumph under Antonio Conte in 2017.

Despite such notable contributions over the years, Giroud has seen himself play second fiddle in many games. Neither was he in the picture when Abraham broke through the first team, nor has he received more than one start since Werner's arrival at Chelsea.

The Chelsea star's agent told FootMercato:

"There have been €150m worth of players bought. But at the same time you’d be blind not to see that Frank Lampard has decided to put Tammy Abraham ahead of him. It is not frankly fair when you look at what Olivier did at the end of the season. But he (Lampard) has the right, it is his choice."

He continued:

"So effectively if things continue like this, in December we will find ourselves where we were in December 2019. Things have happened in the last five months. We cannot just look at the last two months and be forgetful about the three years that came before it."

Timo Werner has been the obvious choice for Chelsea this season

Giroud has been linked to a number of clubs including Inter Milan, and his agent revealed that they will move on if he doesn't receive more chances. Many a times Chelsea have played with Werner on the left and Abraham up front this season.

Perhaps, Lampard could opt for Giroud to lead the line if he wants a different kind of number 9.

The France international's agent added:

"But we have to be honest and if this continues, we will have to, first and foremost for him, experience other emotions."

Chelsea have been struck by an injury crisis in the wake of the international break, although Werner and Abraham are expected to fill up the left wing and striker's position once again, respectively.

Chelsea face a trip to Newcastle on Saturday's early kick-off.

