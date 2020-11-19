Newcastle United vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After the international break, the Premier League is back this weekend as Chelsea travel to St. James’ Park for a showdown with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

A victory for Chelsea can see Frank Lampard’s side go top of the table – though most likely only for a short time.

Newcastle, meanwhile, can move as high as seventh with a win in this Premier League clash.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea are currently in the midst of one of their strongest runs under Frank Lampard. They’ve lost just once in their opening eight league matches, suffering defeat at the hands of reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

Their last two matches have seen them defeat Burnley and Sheffield United, and they’re also unbeaten in UEFA Champions League competition this season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have seen mixed results throughout the campaign. Wins over West Ham, Burnley and Everton have been off-set by losses to Brighton, Manchester United and Southampton. Worryingly, they’ve scored just 10 goals this season.

Last season saw these two sides split results. Chelsea defeated Newcastle in October at Stamford Bridge, while the Magpies picked up their own 1-0 win at St. James’ Park in January.

Newcastle United form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Chelsea form guide: D-W-W-W-W

🗣 "Those are the moments as a football player that you live for."



Isaac Hayden reflects on his stoppage time winner against Chelsea last season ahead of #NEWCHE on Saturday. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 18, 2020

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Team News

Newcastle remain without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and left-back Matt Ritchie due to long-term injuries, but winger Ryan Fraser is almost ready to return from a thigh injury. He could well take a place on the bench for Saturday’s game.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie

Doubtful: Ryan Fraser

Suspended: None

Chelsea are likely to be missing a couple of key players for this encounter. Both Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic were unable to play for their international sides with injuries this week. Pulisic is unlikely to be available for this game, but Chilwell may still be involved.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, is sweating on a COVID-19 test in order to play a part. If he tests negative for the virus then he may be able to start Saturday’s game.

Injured: Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: Kai Havertz

Suspended: None

Another successful night for the Chelsea boys! 🌎 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 19, 2020

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Newcastle United predicted XI (5-3-2): Karl Darlow, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction

Newcastle will look to use their regular gameplan in this match – sit deep, look to spoil and stifle, and hit Chelsea on the break using the pace of Saint-Maximin and Wilson's sublime finishing. However, they might find this tricky against their London-based opponents.

Chelsea’s defence has improved dramatically of late, and their attacking prowess is amongst the best in the Premier League. It’s hard to see Newcastle’s defence keeping them quiet for the full 90 minutes.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea